Lamoureux returns to Force as associate head coach

"We are thrilled to welcome Pierre-Paul back to the Force family," said head coach Cary Eades. "His passion for hockey, knowledge of the defensive position, and innovative ideas on systems and drills will enhance our coaching staff and players. Additionally, Lammy's motor is always running and that work ethic is something our organization values and is an integral part of our Force culture."

Lamoureux helped Red Deer to a 30-29-13 record and a spot in the 2017 WHL playoffs. Red Deer was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, losing in game seven to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Lamoureux graduated from University of North Dakota's School of Law in May of 2015. Lamoureux spent six seasons (2009-2015) with the University of North Dakota men's hockey team as a student assistant and graduate assistant coach.

The Force's associate head coaching position became available when former associate head coach, Byron Pool, accepted a coaching position with Northern Michigan University.