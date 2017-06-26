Zylstra, a New London-Spicer (Minn.) High School graduate who played for the Cobbers from 2013 to 2015, caught seven passes for 152 yards in the season opener, averaging 21.7 yards per catch.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Zylstra signed with Edmonton as a free agent in 2016. Last season, he caught 34 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns. He was named Edmonton's outstanding rookie last season.

Zylstra caught 120 passes for 1,932 yards and 18 touchdowns during his college career at Concordia.