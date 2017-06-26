This year is extra special for the Kerr family. They put together a six-pack of Kerrs and teed it up Monday afternoon, June 26, in the 34th annual tournament that keeps on going and going.

All six will have to take the long way home.

"It's a ritual for us," Ed said.

He was joined Monday by his brother Mike Kerr from Pahrump, Nev.,, his grandsons Joey Kerr from Burbank, Calif., and Jacob Kerr from Kansas City and his nephews Dan Kerr from Torrance and Mike Kerr Jr., from Kansas City.

"It's definitely cool for us," Joey Kerr said. "I don't think I've ever been around this many male Kerrs. I love my family and it's always great to play together, especially on vacation."

Joey admits his friends in California get somewhat puzzled why he would travel to North Dakota every year for vacation.

"That's what I was thinking when I was 18 and the first time being here," he said. "But it's a good city and I love it here. It's fun to be here."

The family loves golf, no doubt. Joey calls the 77-year-old Ed the mastermind of the operation, an orchestrated family effort to get to the Maris tournament that starts around January. Mike has been to the tourney 26 years and Ed is on his 24th.

The Kerrs have finished fourth once and sixth twice, finishing sixth one year thanks to former NDSU and Buffalo Bills standout Phil Hansen sinking a long putt, Ed said.

How they got here in the first place is a testament to the friends of Roger Maris.

It started with Ken Hunt, a former Yankee teammate of Maris who later played with the California Angels. After retirement, Hunt met Mike Kerr and started playing golf with him and Lenny Wagner at the same golf club.

So Hunt got Wagner and the Kerrs hooked on the Maris tourney. Wagner is playing in his 30th event.

"We've had the pleasure of playing with all of the Maris'," Ed Kerr said. "Now we've played with two of Roger's grandkids in the last three years."

As impressive as the longevity is, all of the Kerrs can't match Jan Baker, who has been a tournament scorer for all 34 years. She was at it again Monday, looking over the scorecard for the next team of golfers to follow around the course.

Like the Kerrs, she has a connection to all of the Maris children, too. She's been a scorer for all.

"It's great that people still come up here for this," she said.