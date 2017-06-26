More than two decades later, that love for the game hasn't faded for Delfino, who is in his sixth professional season.

Delfino and the RedHawks powered their way past the Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks cracked three home runs to fuel a 5-3 victory in the American Association win before 3,313 fans on Harry Potter Night.

"I don't recall three in one game in a while," RedHawks manager Doug Simunic said of the home runs.

The RedHawks (19-19) got back to .500 with the victory. F-M hosts the Canaries at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the second of a four-game series.

About a third of the way through the season, the 26-year-old Delfino has proved to be a versatile player for RedHawks manager Doug Simunic.

Delfino has played three different infield positions. He was at third base and third in the batter order Monday night against Sioux Falls.

"He's steady, a grind-out-an-at-bat type guy," Simunic said. "He can play anywhere on the field. He can bat anywhere in the lineup."

A good chunk of Delfino's childhood involved going to Giants games, attending around 20 to 25 games a season. He was at the first game played at what is now called AT&T Park with his dad and grandpa. One of his favorite players to watch while growing up was slugging infielder Jeff Kent, who played for the Giants from 1997-2002.

"He was an infielder (who) played multiple positions," said Delfino, who played college baseball for the University of California at Berkeley. "I like that he was a hard-nosed guy. ... It was instilled in me from a very young age that work ethic was the most important thing."

Delfino relocated his family to Fargo for the summer. His wife, Stephanie, is from Willmar, Minn., and attended Minnesota State Moorhead. They have a 1-year-old son named Talon. Delfino said he first met Stephanie in 2010 when he was playing summer baseball in Willmar.

"Being able to come home to them every night is big," Delfino said. "It's hard being away, especially having a young kid."

Talon is already showing signs of following in his father's footsteps.

"One of his first words was 'baseball,'" Delfino said. "He's hitting off a tee. He's swinging a bat."

The Giants drafted Delfino is the 20th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft. He played five years in the San Francisco organization, advancing as high as Class Triple-A.

Delfino said it was a dream scenario to get drafted by his favorite team.

"I was really excited to be there," he said.

Delfino is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs for the RedHawks. He went 0-for-3 with a walk against Sioux Falls.

Simunic said Delfino's athleticism makes him a valuable defensive player.

"He's got long arms, long range. He can reach for a ground ball," Simunic said. "He has a little bit of an edge."