Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Family: Prank 'gone wrong' causes shooting death in small western Minnesota town

    Blues post 13-1 win over Fargo Post 400

    By Forum staff reports on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:24 p.m.

    FARGO—Tanner McBain had four RBIs to lead the Moorhead Blues to a 13-1 win against Fargo Post 400 on Tuesday, June 27.

    Braeton Wixo brought in two runs with a home run for the Blues.

    Ty Severson earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in six innings.

    On Monday, Bellevue, Neb., handed the Blues a 6-5 loss in the championship game of the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament.

    Moorhead's Brett Erickson went 3-for-4 with a two-run single to tie the game in the sixth inning. Teammate Isaac Howe went 2-for-3 with a run. The Blues finished in second place in the 44-team tournament.

    Explore related topics:sportsBaseballAmerican LegionMoorhead BluesFargo Post 400
    Advertisement
    randomness