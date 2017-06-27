Blues post 13-1 win over Fargo Post 400

Ty Severson earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in six innings.

On Monday, Bellevue, Neb., handed the Blues a 6-5 loss in the championship game of the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament.

Moorhead's Brett Erickson went 3-for-4 with a two-run single to tie the game in the sixth inning. Teammate Isaac Howe went 2-for-3 with a run. The Blues finished in second place in the 44-team tournament.