Oakland named NDSU women's basketball assistant

Oakland spent the past two seasons as head women's basketball coach at Division III Coe College in Iowa and has three years of Division I experience as an assistant coach at Northern Iowa.

Oakland has Midwest recruiting experience primarily in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri from his 10 years as an assistant coach at Minnesota-Morris (2005-06), Northern Iowa (2006-09), Coe College (2009-11) and Wartburg College (2011-15).

Oakland replaces Ryan Martin, who resigned after one season at NDSU.