Oakland named NDSU women's basketball assistant
FARGO—North Dakota State has hired Nate Oakland as assistant women's basketball coach, NDSU head coach Maren Walseth announced Tuesday, June 27.
Oakland spent the past two seasons as head women's basketball coach at Division III Coe College in Iowa and has three years of Division I experience as an assistant coach at Northern Iowa.
Oakland has Midwest recruiting experience primarily in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri from his 10 years as an assistant coach at Minnesota-Morris (2005-06), Northern Iowa (2006-09), Coe College (2009-11) and Wartburg College (2011-15).
Oakland replaces Ryan Martin, who resigned after one season at NDSU.