It's almost as if the Sunderland Family Football Office Complex on the second floor of the Fargodome turned into a hot casino.

Whether the 11 players the Bison currently have in their boat for the 2018 recruiting class stay remains to be seen, but if they do, June 26 will be circled as a banner day in NDSU's Division I recruiting history.

It included 6-foot-6, 210-pound defensive end Bartholomew Agbu from Bismarck Shiloh Christian, considered by many the top recruit in North Dakota. He had offers from Wyoming, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Liberty University (Va.). Agbu, like the other recruits, will be a high school senior this fall.

Agbu's appeal is his potential. He's played football for only two years.

"The big thing is he's scratching the surface to the kind of player he can be," said Shiloh head coach Funnon Barker. "His athleticism speaks for itself. It's off the charts. He's really just a novice at the game. There's so much upside and that was the big draw to a lot of colleges that were interested in him."

The NCAA added another signing day for football in December, but Barker thinks that really didn't play into the early commitments to NDSU.

The Bison picked up two more on Tuesday with receiver/cornerback Riley Moss from Ankeny, Iowa, and running back Saybein Clark from Sioux City, Iowa, the latter according to Scout.com. The rash of commitments came on the heels of NDSU finishing its three-day prospect camp on Sunday, where most of the interaction with recruits becomes real. It made for a busy Monday.

"It has everything to do with getting athletes on campus," Barker said. "I'm sure most of these young men were at the football camp over the weekend. These athletes are being recruited by multiple places, but they're looking for a fit. There's a wow factor, if you will, being on campus."

The wow factor was evident on social media. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from talking or referencing directly about recruits, but they're also finding ways of making their feelings known. Such as on Twitter, which has become a central source of recruiting news.

One by one, the tweets by the NDSU coaching staff reflected the nature of the day. Keeping their enthusiasm to 140 characters or less was probably a chore. "Best Day Ever," wrote Hank Jacobs, the director of football operations.

"Another WI Bison. What a day for the Bison.. Who's next? This recruiting class is looking amazing," tweeted defensive line coach Nick Goeser.

That came after defensive coordinator Matt Entz, on the heels of a defensive player giving a verbal, tweeted "Somebody check my blood pressure. Another #CodeGreen commit."

The day started with defensive back Mitchell Kartes from St. Michael-Albertville tweeting his commitment. It wasn't long before defensive end/linebacker Tony Pierce Jr. from Auburndale, Fla., gave his word.

St. Cloud Tech (Minn.) defensive back James Kaczor followed suit. The day was capped with the commitments of defensive back Jackson Enz from Bigfoot, Wis., and lineman Bryan Nohava from LeMars, Iowa. Last year, the Bison didn't hit nine commitments until July 4.

NDSU earlier landed quarterback Trey Lance from Marshall, Minn., receiver Phoenix Sproles from Robbinsdale-Cooper (Minn.) and running back D.J. Stewart from Kimberly, Wis.