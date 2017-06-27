Kennys Vargas remains indebted to David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez

Ortiz was a vocal supporter of Vargas, dating to his time at Class A Fort Myers. It's a friendship that continues to this day.

Then came Tuesday night, June 27, when the first 12,000 paying customers received a Manny Ramirez bobblehead to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the club's 2007 World Series title. When he heard about that giveaway, Vargas smiled broadly at the mention of his offseason hitting instructor.

"I need one," he said.

A handful of the Manny dolls were sent over to the visitors' clubhouse, where Vargas seemed certain to secure one. Hitting .234 with seven homers and a .426 slugging percentage through 141 at-bats, the switch hitter spent a week in the Dominican Republic taking hitting lessons from Ramirez.

It was Ramirez who told Vargas, "I'd prefer you to hit a pop up to the shortstop than a ground ball. Just elevate."

Batting right-handed last week against Chicago White Sox lefty Derek Holland, Vargas hit a ball an estimated 483 feet at Target Field, according to Statcast.com. He said he didn't hear from Ramirez after that bomb, which trails only a pair of Jim Thome homers as the longest blasts at Target Field, but the two do stay in touch periodically.

"I just talk to (Ramirez) to see how things are," Vargas said.

Ramirez, 45, spent April and May playing in the Japanese minor leagues. Vargas said the league had a short season, so Ramirez headed back to his home in the Dominican Republic.

Vargas would like to get his hands on the ball he crushed off Holland, but the Twins were unable to retrieve it.

"I need that baseball," Vargas said.

He said he thought he might have hit one longer at Triple-A Norfolk a few years back, a ball that landed in the river on one hop.

"That may have been longer, but they didn't have the measurement," he said. "We need 500 (feet). Maybe I need to eat some more vitamins."

Gee plan

Veteran right-hander Dillon Gee, who was optioned with his consent back to Triple-A Rochester, is scheduled to start Wednesday, June 28, for the Red Wings.

Signed to a minor league deal last week after parting ways with the Texas Rangers, Gee still has a July 15 opt-out date in his $1 million contract.

"I think July 15 is a good date," Gee said recently. "That will give me a chance to get in a routine and show what I can do when I can go out every fifth day when I'm a starter."

Though Gee has started on short rest before, Twins manager Paul Molitor said he remains a "longer shot" to start one of Saturday's doubleheader games at Kansas City, where he pitched last season.

That's mainly because Gee hasn't pitched anywhere since June 14, when he threw 55 pitches over three innings of relief for the Rangers at Houston. He did limited side work over the weekend after joining the Twins in Cleveland.

"We're definitely considering everything we need to put us in position to try to compete in both games," Molitor said.

Phil Hughes is set to throw 35 to 40 pitches in relief on Wednesday for the Red Wings, but he is being prepped to return as a reliever.

"I would say that's pretty much a definite," Molitor said.

Another potential option could be ex-Royals right-hander Chris Young, who cleared release waivers this week, per a source with direct knowledge.

Young, 38, struggled to a 7.50 ERA in 14 outings (two starts) this year with the Royals, who remain on the hook for all but the pro-rated minimum of his guaranteed $5.75 million this season. Young, who threw five innings of three-run relief at Target Field on May 21, has told friends he would be interested in a reboot with the Twins.

Briefly

Right-hander Nick Tepesch, on the disabled list at Rochester, made his first rehab start for the Gulf Coast League Twins in Fort Myers on Tuesday. Tepesch retired just two batters for the GCL Orioles, giving up five earned runs on four hits, a walk, a hit batter and a stolen base. He struck out one.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza (stomach illness) is slated to begin a three-game rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Rochester with the idea of coming off the DL as soon as Monday at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

Reliever Alex Wimmers cleared waivers and accepted his option to Triple-A.