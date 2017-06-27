Reel and her family got to meet and take a photo with the former North Dakota State Bison standout Tuesday night at the Avalon Events Center.

"He was a lot taller and he looked a lot different than I've seen in pictures," Reel said. "It was just amazing meeting him."

Around 600 fans gathered at the Scheels-sponsored event, one similar to the one Wentz had in Fargo last summer. Wentz is coming off a solid rookie season for the Eagles after he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

"It was the thrill of a lifetime," added Kadyn Rutherford, a 13-year-old from West Fargo. "It was awesome."

Wentz started all 16 games for the Eagles in his first year in the NFL, passing for 3,782 yards. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Wentz was the Bison starting quarterback for two NCAA Division I FCS championship teams before he joined the Eagles. NDSU won five national championships while Wentz was in the program, including his redshirt season.

Philadelphia posted a 7-9 record in Wentz's first season with team and didn't make the NFL playoffs. Wentz is expecting improvement in Year 2.

"Expectations are to be playing into January and see what happens," Wentz said, during a question-and-answer session at Tuesday's event. "Last year we were 7-9, that's not fun. Being done Jan. 1, calling it a season, I'm not used to that. I'm not used to losing that many games. I know the guys in that locker room aren't either."

The Eagles bolstered their offense in the offseason, adding veteran wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and speedy Torrey Smith.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Jeffery is a former Bears wideout, whom Wentz said should help the Philadelphia offense around the goal line. The Eagles also added bruising running back LeGarrette Blount. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Blount rushed for 18 touchdowns last season, playing with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

"We struggled in the red zone last year," Wentz said. "That will help us a ton."

WDAY-TV News Anchor Dana Mogck moderated the Q&A session with Wentz that lasted about a half hour. Wentz's strong faith, his love of the outdoors and his love of dogs were among the topics discussed. Wentz also talked about a mission trip he took to Haiti with Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews in May. They went with a church group.

"My life changed," Wentz said.

Wentz plans to launch his own foundation called "Audience of One" in July based around his Christian values.

"I wanted to make an impact as soon as I could," Wentz said.

Wentz was asked what has been the biggest change for him since draft day more than a year ago.

"I'm still the same guy," Wentz said, before joking with a laugh. "Other than the bank account, nothing's really changed. I mean, hey, we can be real here."