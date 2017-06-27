UND received verbal commitments from Wisconsin natives and defensive backs C.J. Siegel and Kadon Kauppinen.

Siegel and Kauppinen grow the 2018 UND football recruiting class to three. The program received its first verbal commitment of the recruiting season last week with Winnipeg offensive lineman Rain Slater.

Siegel is a 6-foot cornerback from La Crosse (Wis.) Logan High School. He ran 25 times for 217 yards, while catching 39 balls for 743 yards, 12 touchdowns and an average of 19.1 yards per catch.

On defense, Siegel had 34 tackles and three interceptions while playing safety. He's never played corner, where UND coaches project him to play in college.

"A few other Division I schools wanted me as a wide receiver, but UND thought my length could help at corner," Siegel said.

Siegel is also a standout basketball player at Logan. He averaged 18 points as a sophomore and 18 as a junior.

"The loyalty from the school was big," Siegel said. "They were one of the first to reach out to me. It was easy to commit because they were with me all along."

Kauppinen, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety, played for Sun Prairie High School. Sun Prairie, about 25 miles northeast of Madison, plays in the largest classification of Wisconsin football.

Kauppinen considers himself a physical defensive player.

"I'm a person who wants to come hit," he said. "I want to play every play with relentless effort."

Kauppinen is also a member of Sun Prairie's track and field team, as well as the school's co-ed cheer team, which he said took third at nationals.

"It's a good way to experience a different kind of competition," he said.