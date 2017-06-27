Errors were massive in Game 1, as two in the bottom of the 10th helped West Fargo (12-6) push across two runs for the win.

"I was disappointed after the first game," Post 2 coach Luke Rustad said. "Every game we dropped in the league this year has been because we found a way to let a team hang around, whether it's not making a play or walking a guy. I told the guys the first test of the season has been passed finally. It wasn't because we beat West Fargo, who is a quality team. The test was we got beat in a tough game and we had to find a way to immediately bounce back."

There was a big momentum swing in the top of the eighth of Game 2. With runners and second and third and one out, Post 2 attempted a squeeze bunt that appeared to pop up in the air, was caught for an out and the runner was doubled up at third to end the inning. The umpire ruled the ball hit the ground before popping up in the air and was foul.

One batter later, Rylan Aamold hit a two-out, infield single to put Post 2 up 2-1 and pitcher Luke DeVries shut the door in the bottom half of the eighth.

"He had thought it hit the ground, so he called a foul ball. The ball didn't go real high, so I get it," West Fargo coach Chris Coste said. "Honestly, the umpire really had nothing to do with it. We had some opportunities, and we didn't get it done. Did the umpire's call come into play a little bit? Maybe, but at the same time we got outhit. I absolutely won't blame the umpire in this situation. We had so many opportunities."

Post 2 opened the scoring in Game 1 with a sacrifice fly by Luke Sandy in the top of the first. An error to open up the bottom of the fifth came back and bit Post 2. It would not be the only time an error showed its teeth.

After Tyler Fritz reached on a bobbled grounder, Tanner Zepeda bunted him to second and Denver Blinn hit a single up the middle to tie the game. West Fargo answered with costly errors of its own in the top of the sixth. With one out, Taylor Parrett reached first thanks to a high throw. He stole second, got to third on a wild throw into the outfield and scored on a Cole Birch double to put Post 2 back up 2-1.

West Fargo had an answer in the bottom of the sixth, as Andrew Enno tied the game up with a one-out double. The game went to extra innings, and errors struck again. In the top of the 10th, Chandler Ibach worked a walk with two outs and got to second on a wild throw to first on a pickoff attempt. Matt Pietsch came up with a two-out single to put Post 2 up 3-2.

Jake Faircloth reached first on a bobbled grounder at second in the bottom of the 10th. A groundout and a wild pitch put him on third with two outs. Hayden Reynolds worked a two-out walk and stole second to put runners on second and third with two outs with Enno at the plate. Enno hit a high chopper between third and shortstop that hit off the glove of the third baseman and the shortstop could not get a hold of the ricochet. The error brought in two runs and gave the Patriots a 4-3 win.

"It would've been fun to win both games, but the positive is we could have lost both games," Coste said.

Post 2 didn't waste much time again in Game 2, plating one in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk from Birch. Post 2's DeVries had a no-hitter through four innings before West Fargo broke through in the fifth. The Patriots picked up three singles and Blinn hit a two-out single into left field to tie the game at 1-1 before finishing it off in the eighth.

Devries went the distance, giving up four hits and two walks, while striking out two.

"It was really big to get that one," Rustad. "We found a way to get a victory after letting one slip away. Luke DeVries gave us a great pitching performance."

Post 2 100 001 000 1 —3 8 2

Patriots 000 011 000 2 —4 7 3

Blazek, Spiess (10) and Birch. Flesche, Roehrich (7) and Borg. W--Roehrich. L--Spiess.

Post 2 100 000 01 —2 8 3

Patriots 000 010 00 —1 4 1

DeVries and Ibach. Kapaun, Fritz (8) and Johnson. W--DeVries. L--Fritz.