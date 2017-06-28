Knicks cut ties with Jackson after 3 years

Dolan had been weighing Jackson's future role running the franchise despite the two years and $24 million-plus left on his contract, league sources told The Vertical. Dolan and the 71-year-old Jackson talked about the possibility of a parting on Tuesday with free agency beginning on Saturday, according to the report.

"The New York Knicks will always hold a special place in my heart," Jackson said in a statement released by the Knicks. "This team and this town launched my NBA career. I will forever be indebted to them. I am grateful to Mr. Dolan for giving me the opportunity to return here.

"I had hoped, of course, to bring another NBA championship to the Garden. As someone who treasures winning, I am deeply disappointed that we weren't able to do that. New York fans deserve nothing less. I wish them and the Knicks organization all the best -- today and always."

Dolan's decision was accelerated this week when the franchise decided it would not buy out star forward Carmelo Anthony, sources told ESPN. Jackson previously said multiple times he felt it was best for Anthony and the organization to part ways, but the player refused to waive his no-trade clause.

In addition, Jackson was considering trading 7-foot-3 Latvian star center Kristaps Porzingis ahead of last Thursday's NBA Draft. Porzingis, 21, has not been in contact with anybody within the Knicks' front office since the end of the season. He skipped exit meetings with Jackson and the team due to his frustration with the Knicks' dysfunction.

Jackson was hired three years ago after a historic coaching career that included 11 NBA titles, but he struggled to make progress with the Knicks with a three-year record of 80-166 since he took over the role as president of basketball operation.

Knicks general manager Steve Mills is expected to stay in his current role and lead the team during free agency, but his future is unclear.