IUPUI confirms it is leaving Summit League

IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar announced at a press conference the his school will join the Horizon effective July 1 and begin competing in its new league for this upcoming school year.

The move leaves the Summit with eight teams. It will have nine teams for the 2018-19 school year with the addition of the University of North Dakota.

"IUPUI was a 20-year member of our league and while we will miss the relationships forged over that time, the Summit League remains a solid entity going forward," said Summit commissioner Tom Douple. "The recent addition of the University of North Dakota for the fall of 2018 is a move that strengthens the quality of league membership."

Douple said he was first notified of IUPUI's intentions on June 23. Douple said he was told by Paydar that geography was the key factor in its decision to switch leagues.

"We will continue our efforts to explore the expansion options that we currently have and create new membership options for the future," Douple said. "When membership changes have occurred in the Summit League, there has been short-term disappointment, but in the long term, the end result has proven to be a stronger league."

Summit League members currently include North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Omaha, Denver, Oral Roberts, Western Illinois and Indiana Purdue-Fort Wayne.