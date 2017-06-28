Portis told Sports Illustrated of a night four years ago in which he waited on one of the managers to exit while holding a gun and sitting in a parked car outside a building in Washington. The 35-year-old Portis, who made $43.1 million during his nine-year NFL career, saw his vast fortune evaporate through failed investments, or as one lawsuit claimed, bank withdrawals without his consent.

While the manager's identity wasn't revealed in the published story, an anonymous friend reportedly talked Portis out of committing murder, according to the story.

"It wasn't no beat up. It was kill," Portis told Sports Illustrated of his intent on that night.

Portis, who filed for bankruptcy in 2015, told the magazine that an adviser had taken out a loan against a home without his consent.

Portis rushed for more than 1,200 yards in six of his nine NFL seasons with the Redskins and Denver Broncos. He finished with 9,923 rushing yards, 2,018 receiving yards and 80 total touchdowns (75 rushing, five receiving).

Portis' last NFL game was with the Redskins in November 2010.