UND and Montana announced Wednesday, June 28, an agreement to play a home-and-home series during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Grizzlies and Fighting Hawks will play in Grand Forks on Sept. 7, 2024, and in Missoula on Sept. 13, 2025.

"I think it's great for our football program and our fans," UND athletic director Brian Faison said. "We've developed a good relationship with Montana. We will continue our relationship in football and hope to continue in other sports, as well. We've had an interesting connection with Montana through our football program and our fans. It's great to keep it going."

The Fighting Hawks will play a Big Sky schedule as an independent through the 2019 season before moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the 2020 season. UND and Montana will meet in Grand Forks during that stretch on Oct. 13, 2018. The two teams will meet in Missoula during the 2017 season in the last matchup as Big Sky foes.

Montana owns a 14-8-1 edge in the all-time series and has won the previous three Big Sky matchups.

The UND and Montana series started more than 100 years ago when the teams played to a 10-10 tie in the first meeting in 1915.

"(The Griz) program is one of the most highly respected in the FCS and we want to challenge our program by playing the top teams year-in and year-out," UND football coach Bubba Schweigert said.