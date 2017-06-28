"I don't think we would have done that, either," Heath reflected Wednesday, June 28. "I think we would have lost this game."

But when that script played out Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, Heath was angry with what he viewed as his players' passive, possession-based style that netted one point instead of three against Vancouver.

"We've thrown two points away," he said Saturday during a series of sharp rebukes.

Heath's screaming speech in the dressing room at the break, which he continued to fume about after the game, was a product of his rising expectations for a team playing its first season in Major League Soccer. Heath has a better sense of what his team can accomplish as the Loons cross the halfway mark of their debut season.

United (5-9-3) will play New York City FC (9-5-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

"We've proved that we are more than competitive when we've had our best team on the field," Heath said Wednesday. "For me to be angry with the group for not getting the two points is probably a mark of how far we've come along."

After a winless opening month, United sits in ninth place in the 11-team Western Conference. They are is 5-3-1 at home and 0-6-2 on the road, among four MLS teams yet to win away from home.

"At home you can see that we are a confident team, and we are usually on top of the game," said midfielder Sam Cronin.

But while away, Cronin expects to see more focus and determination. "Primarily with us as players, being a little bit more tough and cutthroat with our performances," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Heath reminded his players of the positive performances they've had on the road. The Loons overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie Houston 2-2 on April 15, and they were tied 2-2 with Toronto on May 13 before giving up a late goal in a 3-2 defeat.

Toronto is No. 1 in the East, and Houston is in the second spot in the West. They are two of the four MLS clubs undefeated at home this season.

Since April 1, United has allowed twice as many goals per game at home versus on the road (1.1 to 2.2).

"I don't think we are defending with the same resolution that we do at home," Heath said. "That's something that we have to address."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.