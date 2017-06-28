Laying the lumber: RedHawks players discuss bat selection

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder said with a smile.

The RedHawks leadoff hitter has a more traditional color scheme this season as he used a matte black bat Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. F-M’s bats were mostly silent against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Canaries starter Grady Wood and closer Jose Ortega combined on a three-hitter to lead the Canaries to a 2-0 victory in American Association baseball before 3,574 fans.

Wood pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six.

“We didn’t have very good at-bats off him, just a couple here and there,” RedHawks manager Doug Simunic said. “He pitched a good game.”

The RedHawks (20-20) had their two-game winning streak snapped. Left-handed starter Tyler Alexander was tagged with the loss, despite pitching seven strong innings. Alexander allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. He also struck out nine batters.

“He’s always give me a good effort,” Simunic said. “It puts pressure on your pitcher to keep throwing up zeroes. It’s tough.”

There are plenty of bat model options for hitters, Ahart said. He’s used 271s, 318s and 243s during his career. Each model number represents different specs for the barrel diameter and length and handle thickness.

“There are so many freaking models out there,” said Ahart, who had a double against the Canaries.

Ahart currently uses a 243, which has a big barrel with a thin handle. The bat he uses is 33.5 inches and weighs 31.5 ounces.

“It still has that big barrel feel with a little bit of balance in the middle,” Ahart said.

Ahart’s bats are from Homewood Bat Co., which is based in Illinois near Chicago. While he’s settled in on a bat model, he’s gone through multiple color schemes.

Maroon and gray, brown with a gray handle and brown with a green handle are a few of the color combinations Ahart has used.

“Color scheme, it makes a statement of who you are,” Ahart said.

RedHawks third baseman Josh Mazzola has a stealth-like piece of lumber when he goes to the plate. It’s matte black with a black label and his name laser inscribed on the barrel.

“It kind of sucks for the recognition of the brand, but I think it looks pretty cool,” Mazzola said.

Mazzola kisses his bat near the on-deck circle before he heads to home plate. He also has a bat in his collection with a clear-coat wood finish on the barrel and a matte black handle.

“It sounds ridiculous, but you want to go up there with confidence,” Mazzola said. “Going up there, you have a certain confidence and if something doesn’t work you change it up.”

There are three primary types of wood used for bats: maple, birch and ash. Ahart and Mazzola said they use either maple or birch. Mazzola uses a MaxBat, which is the brand used by most RedHawks. The team has had a relationship with MaxBat, which is based in Brooten, Minn., for more than 10 years, general manager Josh Buchholz said.

“We’re very fortunate that they supply a quality bat,” Mazzola said.

Ahart said he’s played with guys who have slept with their bats and that kind of “freaked” him out. Ahart does clean his bats between games.

“You present a nice bat to the plate, you feel good,” Ahart said.

Mazzola uses an I-13 model that is around 34 inches and 32 ounces. He said that model has a thin handle with a medium barrel length. Mazzola likes to cup the end of his bat to have a more concentrated weight in the barrel.

When things aren’t going well at the plate, Mazzola said one of the first things a player may do is change bats.

“You hear people joking that, ‘That bat has no hits in it,’ and they go and get a different bat and get a hit,” Mazzola said.

Ahart agreed.

“That’s one thing,” he added. “This bat doesn’t have any hits in it. I’m going to go to another one.”