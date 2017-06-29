This past season, Jones led the Fighting Hawks to their first NCAA Division I Tournament appearance after capturing the program's first Big Sky regular season and tournament championships.

The Fighting Hawks' 22 wins were also the most for the program since moving to Division I prior to the 2008-09 season and most by any UND team since the 1999-2000 team that won 23 games under head coach Rich Glas.

The new contract extension includes a salary pool increase for Jones' assistant coaches.

Jones currently ranks fourth on UND's all-time wins list with 166 and has led the program to postseason play in six of the past seven seasons. The 2017 Big Sky Tournament title was the third DI conference tournament title won by Jones and he owns a 15-6 record in conference tournament play during his UND tenure.