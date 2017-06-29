The Lamoureuxs will be joined by several U.S. Women's National Hockey teammates, including Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy, Alex Rigsby and Meghan Duggan.

ESPN's BODY issue first published nine years ago "to celebrate and showcase the athletic form through powerful images and interviews," according to the website.

This year's issue will feature 23 athletes and its first veteran, Marine Corps Sgt. Kirstie Ennis.

The magazine will be available online July 5 and in stores July 7.

