Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

At least one dies in Gwinner plane crash

    Lamoureux twins appearing in ESPN magazine's annual BODY issue

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:51 a.m.

    GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux will be among the athletes featured in ESPN magazine's annual BODY issue, according to the ESPN MediaZone website.

    The Lamoureuxs will be joined by several U.S. Women's National Hockey teammates, including Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy, Alex Rigsby and Meghan Duggan.

    ESPN's BODY issue first published nine years ago "to celebrate and showcase the athletic form through powerful images and interviews," according to the website.

    This year's issue will feature 23 athletes and its first veteran, Marine Corps Sgt. Kirstie Ennis.

    The magazine will be available online July 5 and in stores July 7.

    For more, read ESPN's announcement.

    Explore related topics:sportshockeymonique lamoureuxJocelyne Lamoureuxuniveristy of north dakota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement