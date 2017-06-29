Having the time of my life!

To say I am a shark lover is an understatement. As with many sharkophiles, I fell in love with the dangers of the deep after seeing the movie "Jaws" as a youngster. By my teens, I was totally immersed in sharks, collecting books, pictures, figurines, many of which still ring my office today. Television's annual "Shark Week" is like the Super Bowl at our house.

Still, as a lifelong Minnesotan-North Dakotan, I'd never seen a shark in person. I'd certainly never fished for one.

That was about to change.

My cousin, Tom Barta, also shares my love of sharks. The difference with us — there's not many; we're born days apart and look a lot alike — sorry, Tom — is that he's done some deep sea fishing and I don't fish. A few years back, he and some co-workers chartered a boat out of San Diego and had a blast landing tuna after tuna. He mentioned to his charter captain that day, Brian Hyder, that he'd really like to try shark fishing. Well as luck would have it, Hyder and fellow captain Jack Vincent also run World Class Shark Fishing, and are experts at finding Mako sharks.

Tom was, pardon the cliche, hooked after last summer's trip.

He knew I would be, too.

Now, despite living where I do and growing up in Minnesota, I simply never took up fishing. In fact, the last time I held a line was probably helping one of my daughters take a sunfish off her hook at some long gone family gathering at some Minnesota lake.

So here I was June 15, along with my wife, Betsy, and cousins Tom and Mark Barta, sitting on the floor at the back of "The Pompano," a 27-foot fishing boat, bouncing over the waves as captains Hyder and Vincent led us out to sea.

With no experience deep sea fishing, I didn't know what to expect, but I was surprised when the captains said the trip out to our "fishing hole" as it were would be an hour.

But I should have known, Makos are deep water sharks; they're also known as the fastest shark and can reach speeds of 60 miles per hour in the water.

As we bounced along, I looked up at the various rod/reel combinations standing tall in their holders on the back center console. They looked huge, intimidating. Golden reels with what seemed like miles of line spooled within. "I have no idea what I'm gonna do with one of those," I thought. No worries, there'll be plenty of time to practice before we see a shark, which can take a few hours. Uh-huh.

Soon enough, we arrived, and when our foursome stood up, nothing but the Pacific Ocean. Except, off in the distance, one could barely make out the outline of land. "That's Catalina Island," Captain Jack said. "Good Mako fishing."

As we four land lovers got our sea legs, the captains surveyed the seascape, looking for currents trails where the smaller fish like to congregate. When smaller fish are around, the predators won't be far behind. Vincent and Hyder are veteran shark fishermen, and as they went about setting up rods with hooks that looked as big as my hand, and set the chum line, they talked about Makos, where they go, how big they get, how you fish them.

On-the-job training

Barely a half-hour after arriving and setting the chum line (a lovely mix of tuna and other fish guts), we heard "COLOR!" That's the code for shark; with such a deep blue sea all around us, Hyder and Vincent have a keen eye for anything that's not blue and it was uncanny how they could spot a shark long before any of us saw one.

"About 500 lbs; who wants it?" I heard. Tom and I had decided, as we were the only ones who would be fishing, that I'd go first.

"Sure," I said, heavy with hesitation. "Sure."

"About 8 feet," I heard someone say, as Captain Hyder fitted me with a harness around my waist, adjusting the straps. "Now, you're gonna want to make sure it fits right, you want to be able to almost sit in it," he said.

As Captain Jack lowered the line with a bait fish on it (a fish about the size of a good-sized walleye), Captain Hyder then brought the rod/reel plate and strapped that to the harness. The plate sits on the front of your thighs, with a circular fitting in the center. That's where the rod/reel is clipped.

Soon enough, my shark (I had already named him Gord in my mind) "took the bait" and Captain Jack handed me the rod/reel and snapped it into the plate.

"Pffffizzzzzzzzzz," I heard as the line went out as Gord seemed none too happy to have a hook in his mouth

"You got it?" one of the captains asked as I felt the pressure build on the line.

"Sure," I repeated (I sense a theme here), as I looked past the rod and saw Gord leap from the water, about 100 yards from the boat. Makos are notorious leapers as they try to dislodge the hook.

"Sure," I said again as a I began to reel in herky-jerky motions. "Pffffizzzzzzzzzz" I heard again as Gord took more line out. I then started to reel. . . "pffffizzzzzzzzzz" as more line went out.

And that's how it went: I'd reel in some, Gord would take more line out; I'd reel in, he'd go out. Captains Jack and Hyder were great, instructing me to keep the shark in front of me (the line straight out from the rod), to keep the line from bunching up as I reeled in; telling me to move (and sometimes helping) around the back of the boat as Gord went this way and that way.

Each time I thought I had reeled in what had to be all the line there was, "pffffizzzzzzzzzz" and there went Gord again.

Hyder told me at a certain point, it would feel like I was too tired (each crank on the reel heavier than the last, sweat rolling off from what seemed like everywhere), but not to worry "you'll get past that."

And I did.

The pressure on the other end of the line was a constant, exciting feeling. "That's a shark, that's a shark" kept running through my mind.

Finally, I heard "there's the leader" (the section of line right before the hook) and Captain Hyder came around my left side and told me to take a few steps back. "Keep reeling," I heard and then "here it comes" as Gord neared the side of the boat. Now, from where I was, basically on the other side of the boat, I couldn't see him. Captain Jack told me to stop reeling as Hyder grabbed the lead and told me I could walk forward and take a look.

And there was Gord, all 500-lbs, 8 feet or so of him (Gord could have been a she, I suppose; I didn't ask), shaking his head from side to side. You see the white underbelly, the jaws opening, the rows of teeth viewed a thousand times on television. But here it is, just feet away.

Simply amazing, beautiful.

Betsy and cousin Mark are busy filming the event on their cellphones and Tom has the official boat GoPro camera on a pole, shoving it into the water to get up-close and personal looks at Gord.

It's catch and release out here this day, and Hyder uses what looks like a small bolt cutter to sever the line (the hook will dissolve and fall out of the shark's mouth) and Gord swims down and out of view.

After more than an hour, it's over.

My arms are jelly, trembling, and I'm wiped out as others help me from the setup; and I slump to a bench at the front of the boat. That was a workout. Still, I'm keyed up as we all talk about what just happened, how the battle went, what it felt like, what I looked like...

"COLOR!"

Sure enough, a second Mako is on scene. This one's bigger. About 600 pounds, 9 feet or so.

This one is Tom's.