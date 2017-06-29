Search
    Area girls soccer team places second at region tournament

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:16 p.m.

    WAUKEGAN, Ill.—The Minot Soccer Association Menace, a youth soccer team comprised of girls from Minot, West Fargo and Fargo, placed second at the recent National Cup Midwest Regional Qualifier that included more than 200 teams from 15 states.

    Team members are: Anna Busch, Alexis Albrecht, Tianna Daniels, Madison Langlie, Ryanna Becker, Allison Lepp, Maddison Urlaub, Haylee Hanson, Vanessa Berg, Brooke Boyer, Kylee Aberlee, Zoe Wieshaar, Claire Weltz, Angie Opperude, Kenzie Langlie, Jadyn Leiseth and Bryanne Leiseth.

