Minnesota lake named best bass fishing lake in country by highly-touted magazine
If you're looking to have one of the best bass fishing experiences in the country, chances are, you won't have to go far.
Lake Mille Lacs in Mille Lacs Lake, Minn. was recently named the No. 1 bass fishing lake in the country for 2017 by Bassmaster Magazine. The magazine narrowed the list down to the top 12 bass fishing lakes, with Lake Mille Lacs earning the top spot. Lake Mille Lacs was the only lake in Minnesota or North Dakota to make the list.
Lake Mille Lacs hosted the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship in 2016 and is set to host the tournament again this upcoming September.
Here is the complete Bassmaster Magazine list of the top bass fishing lakes in the country for 2017:
12.) Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee
11.) Thousand Islands (St. Lawrence River), New York
10.) Falcon Lake, Texas
9.) Lake St. Clair, Michigan
8.) Santee Cooper Lakes, Marion and Moultrie, South Carolina
7.) Lake Erie, New York
6.) Lake Berryessa, California
5.) Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California
4.) Shearon Harris Lake, North Carolina
3.) Clear Lake, California
2.) Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas
1.) Mille Lacs Lake, Minnesota