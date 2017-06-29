The last guy at the end of the table, Larson said one thing about himself.

“I was so blessed to play with you guys, every one of you,” he said.

The thought choked him up.

The amateur baseball boys from North Dakota state championship teams from 1963, ‘64, ‘65 and ‘67 got together Thursday, June 29 at the Fargo Holiday Inn. They had Club Room III reserved until 4 p.m., although it wasn’t clear if that meant 4 p.m. Friday. Certainly, they had stories and good times to fill a couple of days, or more.

“When we lost we cried together and when we won we celebrated together so to speak,” said Dorwin Marquardt.

It was a different era of amateur ball, when the state had more than 300 teams. Every town had at least one including the name of some towns that barely exist on a map. Like Vesleyville, which was, or maybe still is, somewhere in the northeast part of the state.

“They had a heck of a team, Maynard Barta could hit it out of the county,” Marquardt said. “It’s funny what you can remember. A lot of them were farm kids. They would hold a bat like a toothpick, with some of those guys throwing heavy hay bales around all day. Some of those teams we would play on Sunday afternoon, if it went to an extra-inning game some of the players would have to leave the game or have their wives go home and milk the cows. It’s just the way it was.”

Winning was the way it was for the team known as the Fargo Merchants in ‘63 and ‘64 and Emery-Johnson Stan Kostka in ‘65 and ‘67.

“A lot of talent, a lot of desire and love for the game,” said Chuck Erstad, a pitcher and outfielder. “And we had good athletes. Really good athletes.”

Erstad is the father of former Major League player and current Nebraska head baseball coach Darin Erstad. Chuck will tell you the only thing his son inherited from him was a passion for the game, but that doesn’t really explain his 16 strikeouts he recorded as a pitcher in a 1965 Dakota Series Championship. It also doesn’t explain his walkoff double that ended the second game of that series.

Larson was such a good athlete that it became a chore to count his total state championships. A quiz sheet of “Who am I?” handed around to everybody in attendance listed it at six, but it reached more than 10 before the afternoon was over.

Then there was Maynard Niskanen, who nobody can recall ever striking out.

“Maynard was the original 10- to 11-pitch out,” said Dick Marsden, “and he usually got on base.”

Phil Jackson, the famed basketball coach who is from Williston, got on base twice against Emery-Johnson hitting two home runs in a game. The big left hander was also the losing pitcher in a 14-3 E-J win.

These guys got the last laugh on everybody.

It was a great team during the golden era of amateur baseball. It wasn’t uncommon for more than 1,000 people to show up at a small town to watch a game. TV wasn’t a staple, there were no speed boats or jet skis and not many knew much about lake homes.

Chuck Erstad was asked if he thought his Fargo teammates appreciated the kind of teams they had.

“I think we did but maybe not fully,” he said. “We do now. You look back on it, you can’t believe it’s been 50-plus years. You read the old clippings and it just comes back to you. Great memories. I haven’t seen some of these guys for years and it’s just been really neat.”