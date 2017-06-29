Sano to represent Twins in Home Run Derby

"Yeah," he said with a smile Thursday afternoon, June 29. "I need to win every time."

Sano joined Miami Marlins slugger and reigning champion Giancarlo Stanton as the only confirmed participants for the July 10 event. Sano leads the Twins with 18 home runs, many of them tape-measure shots, and is on pace to obliterate the career-best 25 he hit last season.

"I'm really excited to be in the home run derby," Sano said. "I've been working really hard my whole life. It's really fun to compete with those guys because they have a lot of power too."

He remembers watching the broadcast in 2011 as mentor Robinson Cano won the event.

Meanwhile, with online all-star voting set to end at 10:59 p.m. Central on Thursday, Sano's lead over Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was down to 33,865 votes as of a midday update from Major League Baseball.

Sano had 1.765 million votes as of the latest report, while Ramirez was at 1.739 million and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Jose Donaldson was at 1.671 million. All-star rosters will be announced Sunday evening.

Sano, 24, said he planned to ask former big-league third baseman Fernando Tatis, his trainer in the Dominican Republic this offseason, to serve as his pitcher in the derby. If Tatis declines, Twins bullpen catcher Nate Dammann could be Sano's choice.

"It's really awesome I can be in the home run derby," Sano said. "I worked really hard in the offseason. I remember when Tatis told me, 'You can be in the home run derby. You can be in whatever you want, but you need to work really hard.' This is what I've been doing."

Even though derby participants have been known to struggle out of the gates at times in the second half, the Twins weren't about to stand in Sano's way.

"He didn't need my permission," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I don't know what anybody else would think. If you get invited to do that and you want to do that, it's one of those opportunity things. You're not sure you're going to get another one, so you might as well take advantage."

Sano will become the seventh Twins player to participate in the home run derby, with Brian Dozier (2014 at Target Field) being the most recent. Joe Mauer did so in 2009 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In 2008 at Yankee Stadium, Twins first baseman Justin Morneau outlasted Josh Hamilton to win the crown. Morneau also competed in 2007 in San Francisco, while Torii Hunter swung for the fences in 2002 at Milwaukee.

Gary Gaetti (1989) and Tom Brunansky (1985) were the only other Twins to participate in the derby since its inception in 1985 at the Metrodome.

Gordon heads south

Double-A Chattanooga shortstop Nick Gordon, having another strong season at the plate, was named as the Twins' only representative at the July 9 All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park in Miami.

Dee Gordon, Nick's older brother, is a star second baseman for the Marlins. The Gordon family is from the Orlando area, so it will be a short trip for former big-league closer Tom "Flash" Gordon and his family.

Gordon, 21, was the fifth overall pick in 2014. He ranks fourth in the Southern League with both a .312 batting average and a combined on-base/slugging percentage of .866 after starring in the Arizona Fall League after last season.

Barring a late injury- or promotion-related addition, this would be the second straight year the Twins had sent just one prospect to the prestigious event. Reliever J.T. Chargois was their lone representative last July in San Diego.

Triple-A Rochester center fielder Zack Granite, a former 14th-round pick out of Seton Hall in 2013, was passed over despite tearing up the International League.

Jorge to debut

The Twins will call up Double-A Chattanooga right-hander Felix Jorge to start along with Jose Berrios in Saturday's day-night doubleheader at Kansas City, according to a person with direct knowledge.

Jorge, a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic who is already on the 40-man roster, was originally scheduled to start for the Lookouts on Thursday. In 14 starts this year for the Lookouts, Jorge has gone 8-1 with a 3.26 earned run average.

In his last start on June 24, he went 7⅔ innings on 97 pitches, walking none, fanning seven and give up two runs on 11 hits (one for extra bases).

"He's been solid," Molitor said. "Jorge's had a good run."

Molitor also had encouraging words for Double-A lefty Stephen Gonsalves and right-hander Fernando Romero.

"You hear a lot about how they're developing, not only in terms of stuff and how they're using it," he said, "but improvements in terms of controlling the game, running game, poise."

Dillon Gee, who threw 47 pitches in a three-inning start on Wednesday for Rochester, could be summoned as the 26th man to augment Saturday's bullpen.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.