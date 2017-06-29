West Fargo Patriots pick up two wins at Legion baseball tournament
MOORHEAD—The West Fargo Patriots had back-to-back American Association baseball wins against Mandan and Tri City in the Fargo-Moorhead Tournament at Matson Field on Thursday, June 29.
In Game 1, Hunter Ulmer and Parker Borg each hit a homerun to lead the Patriots to a 9-1 victory over Mandan.
Garret Levin picked up the win on the mound, giving up six hits and one earned run in five innings.
Hayden Reynolds had two hits to bring the Patriots to a 4-3 win over Tri City in Game 2.
Hunter Ulmer and Tyler Fritz gave up a combined five hits and struck out nine batters for the Patriots.