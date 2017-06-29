In Game 1, Hunter Ulmer and Parker Borg each hit a homerun to lead the Patriots to a 9-1 victory over Mandan.

Garret Levin picked up the win on the mound, giving up six hits and one earned run in five innings.

Hayden Reynolds had two hits to bring the Patriots to a 4-3 win over Tri City in Game 2.

Hunter Ulmer and Tyler Fritz gave up a combined five hits and struck out nine batters for the Patriots.