“This is more than humbling,” said Halcrow, who lives in Fargo. “The end answer is thank you.”

Halcrow was presented with seven medals, including a Purple Heart, and six unit citations prior to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks game against the Sioux Falls Canaries as part of Military Appreciation Night.

The RedHawks rallied for six runs in the eighth inning to force extra innings. The Canaries, however, scored in the 10th inning to earn a 9-8 victory in American Association baseball before a sellout crowd of 4,541 fans. F-M (20-21) has lost two consecutive games.

“We haven’t been able to get right,” RedHawks manager Doug Simunic said. “That six-run inning is the biggest inning we’ve had in eons.”

From Drayton, N.D., Halcrow was 22 years old in 1969 when he was drafted.

“I just got out of college on a Friday and got drafted Monday morning,” said Halcrow, who went to the University of North Dakota. “It was a scary time and now I realize as a parent how my mother and dad must have felt, me walking up into the plane, thinking I was walking into a hearse.”

Halcrow was in the Green Beret special forces when he served in Vietnam. He pointed to a spot above the right side of his forehead that a bullet grazed.

“I think the thing that’s hardest to comprehend is running along with friends and all of a sudden one of them is dead right beside you,” Halcrow said. “That’s a real swallow when you’re 22 years old.”

Halcrow has had full knee and hip replacements. He was in active duty for nearly three years and was honorably discharged after his tour in Vietnam.

“We’re all proud of the units we served,” Halcrow said.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Steve Perreault, who also served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, held the shadow box that displayed the medals Halcrow earned.

“It’s nice to be able to do it for him,” Perreault said. “He never got an official presentation. … When a lot of us came home (from Vietnam), nobody wanted to talk to us.”

The pregame festivities also included the Patriot Parachute Team of retired Navy SEALS who landed on the outfield grass and delivered the flag for the national anthem, which was sung by vocalists from American Legion Post 2. The United Patriot Bodies color guard formed a semicircle on the outfield grass from the third-base to the first-base line.

Lawrence Karels threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Karels served as a sergeant In the Army National Guard during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was honorably discharged in 2007. He received multiple medals and ribbons for his service.

“We definitely respect the military and all the actions they take for us on a daily basis,” said RedHawks relief pitcher Casey Weathers.

Halcrow took a deep breath during an emotional pregame presentation as all his honors were announced over the public-address system. He was also presented with a new green beret.

The crowd gave Halcrow a standing ovation.

“He deserves the recognition,” said Perreault, who lives in Fargo and is from Red Lake Falls, Minn. “We sprung this on him as a surprise.”