Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Moorhead Blues 2-0 after first day of Legion baseball tourney

    By Forum staff reports on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:11 p.m.

    MOORHEAD—The Moorhead Blue racked up two wins against Mandan and Tri City in American Association Baseball at Matson Field in the Fargo-Moorhead Tournament on Thursday, June 29.

    Eli Johnson and Brett Erickson each had an RBI double for the Blues in the first game, leading the team to a 3-2 win over Mandan.

    In the second game, Eli Johnson had an RBI single and Cooper Tietz tallied two hits to lead the Blues to a 2-1 victory over Tri City.

    Explore related topics:sportsBaseballAmerican LegionMoorhead BluesMandantri-cityFargo-Moorhead tournament
    Advertisement