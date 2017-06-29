Moorhead Blues 2-0 after first day of Legion baseball tourney
MOORHEAD—The Moorhead Blue racked up two wins against Mandan and Tri City in American Association Baseball at Matson Field in the Fargo-Moorhead Tournament on Thursday, June 29.
Eli Johnson and Brett Erickson each had an RBI double for the Blues in the first game, leading the team to a 3-2 win over Mandan.
In the second game, Eli Johnson had an RBI single and Cooper Tietz tallied two hits to lead the Blues to a 2-1 victory over Tri City.