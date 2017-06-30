Wild flip Marco Scandella, Jason Pominville to Sabres

With free agency beginning Saturday, the move helps the Wild clear about $5 million in salary cap space, which they likely will use some of to sign Foligno, a restricted free agent who made $2.25 million last season.

Still, the Wild come out of the deal with more money to spend in the coming days.

Scandella has three years left on his contract at $4 million annually, while Pominville has two years left on his contract at $5.6 million annually.

Ennis has two years left on his contract at $4.6 million annually.

NBC analyst Pierre McGuire called the trade “a solid move for both teams.”

“I’d say the two focal-point players in the deal are obviously Scandella and Foligno,” McGuire said. “Aside from that, it comes down to organizational need. Minnesota needed to create cap space, which it was able to do while also getting a couple solid players. Buffalo wanted another skilled defenseman, which it got in Scandella, and was also able to add some leadership in Pominville.”

Ennis, 27, has been best friends with Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon since the two were growing up in Edmonton. He was a 20-goal scorer three years ago and has struggled with concussion issues over the past two years. He had 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 51 games last season.

Foligno, 25, had 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 80 games.

“Marcus Foligno is a big-bodied player,” McGuire said. “You’ll see that one of the things he can do in a playoff environment is he can play against others teams’ bigger people and create space. That’s an important part in the playoffs.

“There was an organizational need for the Wild to get a big-bodied presence for playoff situations. I’d say one of the reasons they lost to St. Louis is because they didn’t have enough big bodies to match up. You need that in the playoffs. That matters a lot.”

As for Ennis, McGuire said a lot of his value in the move will come down to whether or not he can stay healthy.

“Tyler Ennis is a super-skilled guy,” McGuire said. “The only concern on him is the concussion issues that he’s gone through. You never know with concussions. I think Buffalo was obviously concerned about that, and I’m sure that played a role in trading him.”

If Ennis can stay healthy, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound fleet-footed winger could be a solid addition in the fast-paced Bruce Boudreau system.