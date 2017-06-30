Blues win twice to reach FM Legion title game

The Blues defeated Park River, N.D., 4-3 when Sterling Haphey delivered a game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alex Erickson has an RBI triple.

In the nightcap held at Matson Field, Moorhead defeated West Fargo 1-0. Pitcher Braeton Wixo went seven inning, allowing only one hit. Eli Johnson singled in Cooper Tietz with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.