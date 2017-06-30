"My mom was crying, I was crying," Jorge, 23, said through a translator Friday at Kauffman Stadium. "I called her that day. It was awesome."

Unfortunately, no family members will be able to make the trip from the Dominican Republic when Jorge makes his big-league debut with a start against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night, July 1. He will follow Jose Berrios, scheduled to start on Saturday afternoon as the Twins play their fourth doubleheader of the first half.

It will be Ervin Santana, however, who Jorge watches most closely on Friday night. The comparison between those two phlegmatic countrymen has been out there since Jorge was carving up Midwest League hitters at low-A Cedar Rapids in 2015.

"He's got a little bit of an Ervin thing on the mound for me, not to compare him to Ervin but as far as the calmness," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It just seems like he's out there having fun, doing something he's always done. I don't see him getting too worked up."

Barring a late change of heart, the Twins will designate Jorge as their 26th man for the doubleheader, meaning he would almost certainly be sent back to Double-A Chattanooga afterward. Signed at 17 for $400,000 in February 2011, Jorge was added to the 40-man roster in November and said he soaked up all he could at his first big-league spring training this year.

"I saw a lot of games, saw a lot of good hitters," said Jorge, rated the Twins' No. 8 prospect by Baseball America before the season. "I learned a lot, so I'm going to try to put that into play here. Being at big-league camp at spring training is like being in the big leagues. You see the difference between the minors and the big leagues."

With a career nine-inning walk rate of 2.2, Jorge makes no secret of his intention to pound the zone and avoid free passes. He issued one walk or fewer in eight of his 14 starts for the Lookouts this year, including his last outing, which saw him give up 11 hits: a double and 10 singles.

"It doesn't make me feel good when I walk someone. It makes me mad," he said. "I'd prefer for them to get a hit than a walk."

Jorge threw a season-high 104 pitches on June 7 and saw his strike rate spike to nearly 71 percent in five June starts, during his he posted a 2.91 ERA.

"He doesn't try to reach back and throw extra hard," Molitor said. "He can change speeds on his fastball. I think one of the reasons we're high on him is he's fairly polished at a young age in terms of holding runners and fielding his position and slowing the game down. This will be a fun opportunity for him."

'See the ball, hit the ball'

Before Friday, Eduardo Escobar was positive he had never hit cleanup at any level of professional baseball.

The closest he had come, he said, was hitting third in the Venezuelan Winter League. So the chance for the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Escobar to hit behind hulking Miguel Sano, Thursday's cleanup hitter for the team-leading 20th time this season, was one he welcomed.

"Same thing," Escobar said. "See the ball, hit the ball."

Facing lefties this year, Escobar's production ranks ninth in the American League, according to weighted runs created plus. At 53 percent above league average, he is one spot behind Brian Dozier and eight spots ahead of Sano in the AL rankings.

"The numbers off left-handed pitching kind of jump out at you," Molitor said. "I don't know if he's ever hit cleanup before. Hopefully he makes it memorable."

Hughes stretching his role

Twins reliever Phil Hughes reported no ill effects after recording five outs on just 25 pitches Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Having already worked back-to-back outings at Triple-A Rochester last weekend and entered with a runner on second against the Red Sox, Hughes has already shown his shoulder can handle two of the biggest challenges his new role could present. The next step is to stretch him out to 35 to 40 pitches, perhaps allowing fellow right-hander Tyler Duffey to slide into a later-inning role.

"We'll have to find our way how it fits exactly," Molitor said. "At least there is some flexibility."