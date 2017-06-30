Kraling picks up win at Red River Valley Speedway

The Mayville, N.D., driver, who has countless wins on the old half-mile, started sixth on the field before taking second from Tim Thomas on just the second circuit. Last Sunday night's winner at Buffalo River Race Park, Michael Greseth followed Kraling into the third spot with five laps in the books.

In a matter of four laps, Kraling erased pole position starter, Michael Johnson's, advantage as the race for the lead was on. Kraling took the top spot as the lead duo entered lapped traffic.

Once out front, Kraling was gone.

The driver of the No. 7 Modified check out from the rest of the field, taking the win by a staggering five-and-a-half seconds. In the process, Kraling lapped up to eighth.

Johnson, Darren Pfau, Greseth, and Thursday night's winner at Norman County Raceway, Tyler Peterson, rounded out the top five.

After a three-wide pass for the lead, Luke Johnson of Moorhead controlled the pace of the IMCA sportmod main event. Johnson got by Dustin Hartwig and Kenneth Bye before opening up a sizable advantage over second place.

In the late going, 10th place starter, Jesse Skalicky, moved into second, but he didn't have enough time to reel in Johnson. The win was Johnson's second at RRVS of the season and seventh overall.

With four laps remaining in the IMCA stock car feature, Rich Schulz stole the lead from Bismarck's Eric Harpole. Schulz utilized the low groove exiting turn two to get by Harpole and distance himself from the field. The win marked Schulz's second of the season at RRVS.

Troy Hoff scored his first win of the season at RRVS in the INEX legends. The driver hailing from Flasher started on the pole and held off a hard charging Tim Estenson in the closing laps to record his eighth overall win of 2017.

Tim Church picked up his seventh win of 2017 in the IMCA hobby stocks. The driver out of Moorhead grabbed the lead away from Tim Shiek with seven laps to go before cruising to KRJB 106.5FM Victory Lane.

Modifieds

Feature: 1. Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D. 2. Michael Johnson, Moorhead. 3. Darren Pfau, Fargo. 4. Michael Greseth, Harwood, N.D. 5. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

Sport Mods

Feature: 1. Luke Johnson, Moorhead. 2. Jesse Skalicky, Fargo. 3. Chris VanMil, Barnesville, Minn. 4. Kenneth Bye, Moorhead. 5. Charles Jensen, Pelican Rapids, Minn.

Stock Cars

Feature 1: Rick Schulz, Horace, N.D. 2. Eric Harpole, Bismarck, N.D. 3. John Sandvig, West Fargo. 4. Adam Geist, West Fargo. 5. Mike Anderson, Walcott, N.D.

Legends

Feature 1: 1. Troy Hoff, Flasher, Minn. 2. Tim Estenson, Fargo. 3. Joshua Julsrud, Barnesville, Minn. 4. Andrew Jochim, Glyndon, Minn. 5. Tye Wilke, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Tim Church, Moorhead, Minn. 2. Tim Shiek, Fargo. 3. Brandon Schmidt, Hillsboro, Minn. 4. Nick Nelson, Georgetown, Minn. 5. Eric Novacek, West Fargo.