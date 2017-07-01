The NSIC board of directors recently voted to adhere to NCAA Division II parameters for scholarships.

That means the football maximum will be increased to 36 for the 2018-19 school year. The current league maximum is 28.

"Now, when this new race gets started, we are at least at the starting line," Dragons head football coach Steve Laqua said. "The big thing now is who is going win the race there."

NSIC commissioner Erin Lind said a two-thirds vote was needed to make the change, meaning at least 11 of the league's 16 schools voted in favor.

"I think the cream rises to the top," Lind said. "The rising tide lifts all. That's how this league works. We get better when others around us get better."

Under the current scholarship limits, the football NSIC maximum was eight below the Division II max. There were also restrictions for men's scholarships in other sports. Excluding football, each school could offer two-thirds of the combined Division II limit for all its other men's sports.

For example, the Dragons have men's basketball, track and cross country and wrestling. The combined Division II limit for all those sports is 31.6 scholarships. Therefore, MSUM could offer 21 equivalencies in all those sports. Those scholarships, however, didn't need to be equally distributed sport-by-sport.

The Dragons offered 10 of those equivalencies in men's basketball, which is the Division II max. They also allocated 5.5 for wrestling and 5.5 in men's track and field and cross country to get to that 21 maximum under current league rules.

In 2018-19, those restrictions are gone. The wrestling limit with be nine and 12.6 for men's cross country and track to fall in line with the D-II standards.

"I'm fired up about it because I want to be Dragon athletics in a place where it can compete for national championships," said MSUM athletic director Doug Peters. "It really puts the decision back in the school's hands and not the conference's hands."

Lind said the NSIC was one of two Division II leagues in the country that had scholarship limits not in line with the division's standards. She added scholarship limits have been a prominent talking point in the conference in recent years.

"There was a lot of discussion about the current policy that we had," Lind said. "The whole idea was to provide institutional autonomy to let schools manage their equivalencies in whatever was best for their institution."

Peters said getting to the new football maximum of 36 and adding scholarships in other sports becomes a new "target" for the Dragons athletic department. MSUM offered around nine football scholarships in 2011 before it started to climb to the current league max. The Dragons offered 28 equivalencies this past season, using a combination of hard scholarship dollars and other countable aid to reach that level.

"I think this is going to create some very distinct separation," Laqua said. "Another eight scholarships is significant. That's the question every school in our conference is going to have to ask. Are we going to be part of the haves or the have nots? I certainly hope we are in the group that wants to burst out of the starting line."

From a football perspective, Laqua said, this allows teams from the NSIC to be more of a factor on the national scene for the schools that are able to get to the full 36 scholarships.

"Consistently competing at the national level, that elite level, is not very realistic when you are eight below," Laqua said. "We are nationally relevant, but we're not nationally dominant, when it comes to football."

Lind said the change gives schools the option to put more money into scholarships if that is what's best for the institution.

"It challenges some institutions to have to get there, but that's OK," Lind said. "We act, we perform in a way where we are trying to be the best Division II conference in the country. ... I think to keep our league progressive and in the place where we are providing opportunities for our student-athletes. It's the right move for us."