Butler begins mentoring fellow Timberwolves

Maybe more important is what Butler took with him when he left Minnesota on Thursday and returned to Los Angeles — Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

"He's going to get three hours or so of just a mouthful from me about this upcoming season," Butler said Thursday. "So I'm looking forward to that."

And so the mentorship process begins. Butler often brought the Bulls' younger players out to L.A. to work with him and said he planned on doing the same with his new Timberwolves' teammates. There's a lot to teach a talented yet young team that won just 31 games last season.

And Butler might be the right teacher, at least for this team. He knows Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves coach and president of basketball operations, better than most. He knows what Thibodeau expects and how Thibodeau wants to play. If last year taught anyone anything, it was that it might take more than nine months for young, inexperienced players to play the Thibodeau way. Maybe an added assistant on the floor can aid Thibodeau's cause.

"I think everybody's going to get tired of Thibs' voice every now and again. I'll tell you that. That raspy voice, I love it, but I hate it sometimes, too," Butler said. "That's when I come in. I know what he expects. I know what I expect, and they probably know what they expect of themselves. But with that said, when you put me and him together, and we're both teaching, preaching greatness, and the techniques of everything. ... I've got Thibs' back, he has mine, and we're going to be in this thing together."

Butler's messages are sure to resonate with Minnesota's younger players. His resume demands the attention of others. Butler, a three-time all-star, was named third-team All-NBA last season. Last season, Thibodeau discussed the importance of a team's best players serving as its leaders.

"It's also great to have a person who is proven," Towns said. "He has gold medals with him, he has a lot of wins, he has playoff experience."

Butler can certainly lead vocally. He'll impart important wisdom throughout his tenure in Minnesota. But Thibodeau said "the best leadership you can have are the things that you do each and every day," and daily improvement is Butler's specialty.

"He doesn't skip over any days. He puts the work in. He's prioritized getting better," said Thibodeau, who coached Butler for four years in Chicago. "Takes care of basketball first thing every day. He's never lost that, and I think as he has achieved more and more in this league, he's kept that hunger — the hunger of a rookie. He wants to work. He wants to get better. He's still not done. If you look at what he's done each season, he's gotten significantly better."

That's a prime role model for guys like Towns and Wiggins, who are still in the early stages of their ascension.

"I watch what Karl and Andrew are doing every day, and what they have done is pretty special, and Jimmy has just gone through that," Thibodeau said. "So I think he can share some of those experiences with them."

One area where Butler needs to have the biggest impact on Minnesota's budding stars is on defense. Towns and Wiggins weren't good defensively last season, and the team struggled because of it. Initially, Butler made his NBA mark on defense. That's why he first stuck in the league. He knows the importance of it.

"Whenever you show them what defense can really get you in this league and how teams have turned around because they've played defense, I think you'll really want to do it," Butler said. "And you realize, when you play both sides of the floor, that you are viewed as much more of a player, a complete player. That's your way to greatness, and I think all of these guys are chasing that, greatness. So you've got to play both sides. So we'll lock in on that end of the floor."

If that happens, with the talent Thibodeau and Co. are assembling, who knows how good the Wolves could be.

"We're going to win some games if we come in and play the right type of basketball, score more points than the other team at the end of the day and get some stops," Butler said. "We've got to take it seriously. I'm looking forward to that, man. We're here in training camp, get this thing moving the right way. We're going to get everything moving on all cylinders."