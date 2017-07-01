Number of Twins pitchers needing surgery growing

Jay, 23, is rated the Twins' No. 5 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com despite throwing a total of 16 innings the past two seasons. Signed to a bonus of $3.89 million, Jay made 13 starts with a 2.84 earned-run average at Class A Fort Myers in the first half of 2016, but shoulder weakness after a midseason promotion to Double-A landed him on the disabled list.

Tests last summer had ruled out a shoulder injury or TOS. Instead, the diagnosis last August was neuropraxia, which is considered a mild nerve injury, and the decision was made to move Jay to the bullpen full time this spring.

Jay joins the list of TOS cases in the Twins organization. Phil Hughes recently returned in a relief role after a monthlong stay on the DL with a recurrence of TOS symptoms.

Recently signed right-hander Dillon Gee is pitching at Triple-A Rochester, while journeyman Nick Tepesch, who spent time in May with the Twins, failed to get out of the first inning in a Gulf Coast League outing this week.

Stewart returns

Right-hander Kohl Stewart, taken fourth overall by the Twins in the 2013 draft, returned to the mound Thursday at Double-A Chattanooga after missing more than seven weeks with a knee injury.

Stewart, 22, gave up an earned run on four hits and a walk in six innings, but he struck out just two. Stewart took the place of fellow righty Felix Jorge, promoted to start Saturday's doubleheader nightcap as the Twins' 26th man.

Jax plan

Right-hander Griffin Jax, the Twins' third-round pick in 2016 out of the Air Force Academy, has been promoted to Class A Cedar Rapids after one start for rookie-level Elizabethton. Jax, 22, has thrown just 13 1/3 pro innings because of his Air Force obligations.

The athletic-exemption guidelines for service academy graduates are being altered, which means Jax will have to put baseball aside once again later this summer. Signed to a bonus of $645,600, Jax put in a request to be stationed at an Air Force base in Florida so he could be closer to Fort Myers, but the Twins were still waiting to hear if that would be approved.

Triple-A outfielder Daniel Palka, out since being hit with a pitch on the right wrist on May 27, still hasn't been cleared for full baseball activity. Palka was slugging .452 with eight homers in 157 at-bats at the time of his injury.

Reliever J.T. Chargois remains on the DL with a stress reaction in his throwing elbow and isn't close to a return.