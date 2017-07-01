Solomon tosses gem to lead RedHawks to victory against Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb.—Left-handed starter Will Solomon pitched nine strong innings to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 4-2 victory against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Saturday in American Association baseball at Haymarket Park.
Solomon (3-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, while striking out six batters and walking one. He lowered his season ERA to 2.91. Third baseman Josh Mazzola went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the RedHawks offense. Right fielder KD Kang added three hits, too.