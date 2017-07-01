Search
    PHOTOS: Fargo Post 2 knocks off Moorhead Blues to win F-M Invitational

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:44 p.m.
    Fargo Post 2's Rylan Aamold signals to the dugout after his RBI double against Moorhead Saturday, July 1, 2017, during the Fargo-Moorhead Invitational title game at Matson Field in Moorhead.David Samson / The Forum1 / 6
    Moorhead's Ty Syverson celebrates a play with batboy Tate Bergeson, 5, Saturday, July 1, 2017, during the Fargo-Moorhead Invitational title game against Fargo Post 2 at Matson Field in Moorhead.David Samson / The Forum2 / 6
    Fargo Post 2 pitcher Andy Pugliano fields a chopper against Moorhead Saturday, July 1, 2017, during the Fargo-Moorhead Invitational title game at Matson Field in Moorhead.David Samson / The Forum3 / 6
    Fargo Post 2's Cole Birch celebrates after scoring the first run of the game in the fifth inning against Moorhead Saturday, July 1, 2017, during the Fargo-Moorhead Invitational title game at Matson Field in Moorhead. Fargo Post 2 won the title game 6-0.David Samson / The Forum4 / 6
    Fargo Post 2's Ben Bryant gets the first out of a double play at second base on Moorhead's Tanner McBain Saturday, July 1, 2017, during the Fargo-Moorhead Invitational title game at Matson Field in Moorhead.David Samson / The Forum5 / 6
    Fargo Post 2's Brandt Kolpack is doubled up at first base against Moorhead Saturday, July 1, 2017, during the Fargo-Moorhead Invitational title game at Matson Field in Moorhead.David Samson / The Forum6 / 6

    MOORHEAD—Fargo Post 2 earned a 6-0 victory against the Moorhead Blues on Saturday to win the championship of the F-M Invitational American Legion baseball tournament at Matson Field.

    Andy Pugliano pitched seven strong innings to earn the complete-game shutout for Post 2 in the championship game. Pugliano struck out three batters, limiting the Blues to four hits. Ben Bryant added two RBIs for Post 2.

    Earlier in the day, the Blues earned a 10-5 win against Andover, while Tri City scored a 6-2 victory against Post 2.

    Both Post 2 and the Blues posted 5-1 records in the tournament.

    Patriots cruise to victory against Park River

    The West Fargo Patriots cruised to an 11-3 victory against Park River on Saturday at the F-M Invitational tournament at Matson Field.

    Parker Borg had three hits and four RBIs for West Fargo. Tristan Roehrich pitched four innings, allowing two hits in the victory. The Patriots had a 4-1 record in the tournament.

