Andy Pugliano pitched seven strong innings to earn the complete-game shutout for Post 2 in the championship game. Pugliano struck out three batters, limiting the Blues to four hits. Ben Bryant added two RBIs for Post 2.

Earlier in the day, the Blues earned a 10-5 win against Andover, while Tri City scored a 6-2 victory against Post 2.

Both Post 2 and the Blues posted 5-1 records in the tournament.

Patriots cruise to victory against Park River

The West Fargo Patriots cruised to an 11-3 victory against Park River on Saturday at the F-M Invitational tournament at Matson Field.

Parker Borg had three hits and four RBIs for West Fargo. Tristan Roehrich pitched four innings, allowing two hits in the victory. The Patriots had a 4-1 record in the tournament.