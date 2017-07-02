Borgen races to modified win at Buffalo River Race Park

From there, he set his sights on last Sunday's winner, Michael Greseth, who had his V6 pacing a 14-car field full of V8s.

On lap 12, trouble ensued for Greseth, as he entered lap traffic. The Harwood, N.D., driver made contact with a lapped car, which resulted in a flat right rear tire on Greseth's No. 17.

Greseth eased his machine back to the pit area and was credited with a 12th-place finish.

Borgen immediately assumed the lead on lap 13 with a hard charging Rob VanMil in tow. VanMil, who has three wins at BRRP in 2017, challenged Borgen at the drop of the green flag, but Borgen steadily pulled away from VanMil.

Borgen opened up a comfortable four-second lead over VanMil in the late going, as he went on to claim his first win of the season.

"(Greseth) was really moving there, but then I saw him slow up and I figured I better stick the car to the bottom and keep trucking along," said Borgen in victory lane. "Then, I saw (VanMil) on the scoreboard, but I figured if I held my line I would be OK. The car was a rocket tonight."

Kelly Jacobson picked up a thrilling win in the IMCA sportmods. Jacobson had to hold of Chris VanMil in the final laps to pick up his first BRRP victory of the season.

"We got a little help with the car from the Greseth's and we've finally got this old J-car back to where it should be," Jacobson said. "I was kind of hesitant whether or not the bottom was going to come to me because the top was definitely the better line early on. But my old man's advice is that the top is going to go away in Glyndon so stay on the bottom."

Jacobson passed his father, Scott, for the lead on lap 11 before holding off VanMil by just over three-tenths of a second at the checkers.

Tim Estenson scored his fourth win of the season at BRRP and 11th overall, as he charged from eighth in the INEX legends feature. Estenson stole the lead on lap 10 of 20 and went on to take the win by three seconds over Bismarck's Steven Kuntz.

Brandon Schmidt claimed his seventh overall win of the season in the IMCA hobby stocks. Chris Bilden took the IMCA sport compact win, while Connor McLachlan was victorious in the slingshots.

RESULTS:

IMCA Modifieds:

Feature — 1. Bryce Borgen, Perley, Minn.; 2. Rob VanMil, Barnesville, Minn.; 3. Rich Pavlicek, Casselton, N.D.; 4. Tyler Hall, Fertile, Minn.; 5. Jamie Schulz, Harwood, N.D.

IMCA SportMods:

Feature — 1. Kelly Jacobson, Fargo, N.D.; 2. Chris VanMil, Barnesville, Minn.; 3. Andy Wagner, Ada, Minn.; 4. Dan Dowling, Wheatland, N.D.; 5. Matt Talley, Sabin, Minn.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Feature — 1. Brandon Schmidt, Hillsboro, N.D.; 2. Maranda Borg, Harwood, N.D.; 3. Phillip Witt, Fargo, N.D.; 4. Nick Nelson, Georgetown, Minn.

INEX Legends:

Feature — 1. Tim Estenson, Fargo, N.D.; 2. Steven Kuntz, Bismarck, N.D.; 3. Dean Julsrud, Barnesville, Minn.; 4. Sean Johnson, Kindred, N.D.; 5. Tye Wilke, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

IMCA Sport Compacts:

Feature — 1. Chris Bilden, Erhard, Minn.; 2. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls, Minn.; 3. Chase Golliet, Fargo, N.D.; 4. Tanner Engen, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; 5. Levi Lease, Harwood, N.D.