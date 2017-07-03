The FiveThirtyEight website, using its CARMELO player projections, recently forecasted more than 50 wins for the Timberwolves next season, based off the team additions this offseason, including All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls.

The CARMELO (Career-Arc Regression Model Estimator with Local Optimization) system is designed to forecast a player's future performance.

The Timberwolves added Butler, point guard Jeff Teague and power forward Taj Gibson this offseason to go along with first-round draft pick Justin Patton.

Not counting the Gibson signing, CARMELO projected the Timberwolves to post a 53-29 record. That would be a 22-win improvement from last season for Minnesota, which finished in 13th place in the Western Conference. Last season, 53 wins would have been good for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference for the playoffs.

The Timberwolves haven't won 50-plus games since that 2003-04 season and have only won at least 40 games in a season two times since. They only have one above .500 season since that last playoff appearance. That was a 44-38 record (.537) in 2004-05.

One thing to point out, last season CARMELO projected the Timberwolves to win 46 games, which proved to be 15 too many.

That said, Minnesota is positioned to have its best season in more than a decade, even though it traded away fan favorite point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz for salary-cap space and a first-round draft pick.

In addition, multiple analysts think Minnesota still needs to add more quality 3-point shooting and bench help to the remade roster. That could happen later this summer via free agency or trades. The Timberwolves have reportedly shown interest in Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Nick Young, Indiana Pacers shooting guard C.J. Miles and Boston Celtics small forward Gerald Green to name a few possible options.