Gary SouthShore rallies past RedHawks to earn home victory

The RedHawks (22-22) scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. The RailCats (25-19) scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to rally for the victory.

Left fielder Keury De La Cruz went 2-for-4 in his return to the RedHawks. De La Cruz was picked up by the Seattle Mariners organization before the start of this American Association season. F-M signed De La Cruz before Tuesday's game in Gary.