    Gary SouthShore rallies past RedHawks to earn home victory

    By Forum staff reports on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:40 p.m.

    GARY, Ind.—Gary SouthShore had five different players drive in runs to rally for a 5-3 victory against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday, July 3, in American Association baseball at U.S. Steel Yard.

    The RedHawks (22-22) scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. The RailCats (25-19) scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to rally for the victory.

    Left fielder Keury De La Cruz went 2-for-4 in his return to the RedHawks. De La Cruz was picked up by the Seattle Mariners organization before the start of this American Association season. F-M signed De La Cruz before Tuesday's game in Gary.

