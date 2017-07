Scoreboard

W-L Pct. GB

St. Paul 27-16 .628 --

Winnipeg 22-21 .512 5

Fargo-Moorhead 22-22 .500 5.5

Sioux Falls 19-24 .441 8

Central Division

W-L Pct. GB

Lincoln 25-17 .595 --

Kansas City 25-17 .595 --

Gary 25-19 .568 1

Sioux City 23-18 .561 1.5

South Division

W-L Pct. GB

Wichita 32-12 .727 --

Cleburne 21-23 .477 11

Texas 14-30 .318 18

Salina 4-40 .091 28

Games Sunday, July 2

RedHawks at Lincoln, ppd

Winnipeg 6, Sioux Falls 0

Texas 9, Salina 1

Texas 6, Salin 3

Gary SouthShore 5, St. Paul 4

Wichita 3, Cleburne 0

Kansas City 6, Sioux City 4

Games Monday, July 3

Gary SouthShore 5, RedHawks 3

Lincoln 3, Texas 1

Wichita 7, Winnipeg 4

Cleburne 7, Salina 0

Sioux City 4, St. Paul 2

Kansas City 4, Sioux Falls 1 (10)

Games today, July 4

RedHawks at Gary SouthShore, 6:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Salina at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Golf

6

Hole-in-One

Roger Nelson of Fairmount, N.D, aced the 177-yard, No. 9 hole at Oakes (N.D.) Golf Course with a 5-iron on June 26. Nelson has five career aces.