Transplant recipient Carew throws out ceremonial first pitch

Fifteen months after suffering a heart attack, Carew received the organs of a deceased former NFL player in December and has now become an advocate for organ donors, returning Monday in part to share that message.

"I carry him with me every day inside," Carew, 71, said of Konrad Reuland, who died at 29 and donated his organs. "They're part of our family now."

Partnered with the Twins and his wife, Rhonda, Carew has started a Heart of 29 campaign to raise awareness of heart disease.

The seven-time batting champion threw out the ceremonial first pitch Monday to good friend and fellow Twins legend Tony Oliva before the Twins' game against the Angels, one of two planned trips this season to Target Field.

He met with fellow hall of famer Paul Molitor before the game, who joked he'd find a lightweight baseball for Carew to throw.

"I haven't picked up a ball since my operation," Carew said. "It's been awhile."

Even with his MVP season in 1977 and rookie of the year campaign 10 years before that, Carew said the highlight of his career was during a 1977 home game when he received six standing ovations as his batting average climbed above .400 via a 4-for-5 game. He finished that season with a .388 average and ended his career with a .328 average.

"I won quite a few awards throughout the 19 years I played in the big leagues, but the thing that I always tell people is it's not the silver bats that I won or the MVP Award or the rookie of the year," Carew said. "It was one (June) day at the old Met Stadium against the White Sox and getting six standing ovations during a ballgame. ... They had watched me grow up."

Monday's visit came via Carew's first flight since the December surgery. He said he hopes to return to full health and be able to golf again in the coming months.

"I'm moving slower," he said. "Other than that, I've been doing some cardio rehab. Things are coming along good. They're pushing me and making sure I get my work. I'm also trying to push myself."

When the Twins were in Southern California a month ago for a series against the Angeles, Carew visited and spoke in the clubhouse.

"He had a powerful message about taking advantage of every day," Molitor said. "For him to travel for the first time since the procedure (is great), and he's brought some tremendous awareness to his Hearts of 29 program. And the fact is we can acknowledge one of the greatest players of the game."

Carew said he had been excited for his trip to Minnesota to "visit old friends" and return to the ballpark.

"I was very much looking forward to it," Carew said. "Every time I come back to the Twin Cities, I feel like I'm coming home. I was a kid when I started playing here."