Recreation scoreboard

Middle Division: Liberty Business Systems 5-7, Buffalo Wild Wings No. 2 5-7, All Terrain 5-7, Rose's Pumping Service 4-8, Armour Xteriors 4-10.

Central Division: Bomb Squad 10-4, Just Construction 9-5, Lee Jones & Son Construction 8-5, Western State Bank/Crane Johnson/Bjornson 8-5, Ted's Tesoro 8-6, Turf Sigs 5-9, Titan Homes Inc. 4-10, Northport Drug 3-11.

Lower Division: Magnum Electric Hustlers 12-0, Blue Ballers 8-4, Wild Bills 8-4, Bulldog Tap 8-4, Dakota Supply Group 6-6, Agassiz Drain Tile 6-6, Prairie Heights 3-9, General Equipment No. 2 3-11, Shirt Shop 2-12.

Tuesday Men

Upper Division: The Box No. 1 15-1, DMVW/Flatland Brewery 10-6, Livewire Electric/Burnn Boiler/Nine Dragons/Slapshot 9-7, Chub's Pub 7-7.

Middle Division: WSB/Taxman 8-8, Hooligans/Bro-Dude Bombers 6-10, Specks 4-12, Culinex 3-11.

Central Division: Assassins 14-2, Block 8/Doggy Depot/Express Employment 12-2, Bar 9 10-6, Vipers/Windbreak/Wild Bills/Lucky 13 No. 1 10-6, Ruby Tuesdays 9-5, Fitterer Oil 9-5, BHB/Border Town Bar & Grill No. 1 7-9, Turf 5-9, Integrity Windows 5-9, The Bowler No. 2 3-11, Ibsen Farms/G&T Plumbing 2-12, Weyer for Hire 2-12.

Lower Division: BDubs 12-4, Franks Lounge 10-6, Rondiaz Rum 10-6, Landmark Electric 9-5, John Deere Electronic Solutions 9-7, Vistos Trailer 8-8, Magnum Electric No. 2 7-9, Fargo Stallions 5-7, Pepsi 4-10, Bomb Shelter 2-14.

Wednesday men

Classic Division: 3X Gear/The Box/The Ballyard/Sports Cards 4 U 10-4, Herd & Horns/Monsta Athletics 8-6, Trophy Hause/Pink It Forward 7-7, Randalls/CCS/Corporate Technologies 3-11.

Upper Division: Rhombus Guys/Precision Plumbing/AMP/Peterson Seed 9-3, Wild Rice Bar/Shock Top 7-7.

Middle Division: General Equipment No. 1 9-3, Precision Concrete Cutters/Tri State Tire Service 7-7, Rivers Edge Insurance 2-12.

Central Division: Beyond Concrete/Century Builders 10-1, DSI Automotive 9-5, Town & Country Realty 8-4, Strokers 7-4, Farstad Custom Framing/Dakota Poker 6-6, Hill Lounge/Herd & Horns 5-7, Moorhead Dairy Queen 5-9, Riding the Pine 5-9, Widmer Roel CPA 1-11.

Lower Division: Northland Vapor 13-3, The Box No. 2 11-5, Spicy Pie 11-5, Johnny Rockets 9-7, Braaten Properties 8-8, Master Batters 7-9, Schneider Law 7-9, Red Dot Flooring 7-9, Mexican Village Tacos 4-12, Fargo Brewing Company 3-13.

Thursday men

Upper Division: Bowler/MMB 14-2, South University Dental Associates 9-7, Blarney Stone/The Ball Yard 9-7, Dan's Service Center/Bar Nine 7-9, Elks/Chub's Pub 5-11.

Middle Division: Hope Electric 11-5, Vipers/Windbreak/Wild Bills/Lucky 13 No. 2 6-10, Aber Taxidermy/Northland Truss 3-13.

Central Division: Country Financial/Shotgun Sallys/Lucky 13s 11-5, Labbys 11-5, Byte Speed LLC 11-5, Onpoint Insurance 10-6, BHB/Bordertown Bar & Grill No. 2 8-8, Spice Realty.com 7-9, Happy Hooligans 7-9, Thursday Night Special/Rookies 6-10, Duane's Gun Repair 6-10, Dwyer Law/BWW 3-13.

Lower Division: Brent Berg Agency Inc. 12-4, Rae-Bon 9-5, Enclave 9-5, Three Lyons Pub 8-6, KLJ 8-6, Shop 42 8-6, Hog Palace 7-9, Gentzkow No. 2 6-8, O'Learys 6-10, McNeilus Steel 5-9, Rookies/The Bowler 3-11.

Thursday Masters

Upper Division: VI/VR/Precision/SDL Inc. 16-0, Miller Lite 11-5, Extreme Consulting/Coors Light 9-4, Mayport Insurance 9-5, Hohenstein Homes 2-12.

Lower Division: Rooters Bar 7-7, Minko Construction 6-8, Walton Chiropractor/Moorhead Dairy Queen/Swamp Donkeys 3-10, Valley Insurance 1-13.

Tuesday women

Upper Division: La De Da Decor & Design 14-0, Sperle Masonary/M&M Drywall/Chubs/Herd & Horns 11-3, Burrn Boiler 8-6, Ruby Tuesdays/Dentral Care Fargo 5-9, Town Hall/Maaco 4-10, Dakota Carpentry Inc. 0-14.

Wednesday women

Lower Division: Basic Pitches 13-1, Work Zone/Absolute Insurance 12-4, Roscoe Roofing 10-6, Ritas Home Team 9-4, One Herd 7-4, Helifino/Cabinet Makers/Boiler Room 4-7, The Box/MMB 4-10, Round Up Saloon 1-13, Ness Floor Dovering/Carousel Child Care 0-11.

Monday co-ed

Sts. Anne & Joachim 8-0, St. Francis De Sales 6-2, St. Mary's 2-6, St. Joseph's 0-8.

West Fargo Slowpitch

Monday Night: F&M Transport 9-3, Lakeman Construction 9-3, FM Mortgage 8-3, Becker Financial 8-5, Centrol Drainage 7-5, Silver Dollar Bar/Fargo Cabs 7-5, Rookies 5-8, Sign Pro 3-10, Bank Forward 1-15.

Tuesday Night: Titan Machinery/West Fargo VFW 13-3, Bar 9 11-4, 5 Hole Construction/Sheile Enterprises 10-6, Edward Jones 9-9, Sports City 8-8, ERI Global 7-6, Gateway Chevrolet/SK Realty 7-9, Urgent Med/Designer Tops 6-10, Rohrich Custom Concrete/Mortenson Pro Floors 4-10, Pub West/Tharaldson Ethanol/Midco 2-12.

Wednesday Night: Roto-Rooter 10-2, Core Health Chiropractic 9-3, Silver Dollar 11-5, H&S Painting 9-5, University of Jamestown Physical Therapy Program 9-5, Bar 9/Bell Bank 9-7, Dakota Plains/TCI 6-8, Lifetime RV 6-10, JMW/General Equipment 5-11, West Fargo VFW 4-12, Grand Valley Motors 2-12.

Thursday Night: Arrow Electric/Chubs Pub/Old Pro 11-1, Shotgun Sallys 11-5, Pub West/Riverview Chriropractic 10-2, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 10-4, Flying Pigs/Knoll Trucking/My Place Hotel 10-6, Gustafson Law/Fargo FitLife 10-6, Spectrum Marketing 7-7, Cole Mechnaical 6-8, Auto Finance Center 3-13, 9 Iron Bar and Grill 2-12, Bordertown/HPMI 0-16.

Monday Night Women: Petes/M&J/Dans/Arlyns/Bodyworks 11-2, Rookies 10-4, Roscoe Roofing 8-4, M&J Saloon 8-4, MVM Contracting 7-5, American Legion 5-7, Red River Wellness 4-8, Silver Dollar Sexy Pigs 4-9, Empire 1-15.

Wednesday Night Women: Silver Dollar Bar 9-3, Silver Dollar/MFI 8-2, M&J Saloon 8-4, Town Hall Bar 3-9, Wild Things 0-10.

Horseshoes

6

Standings

Red River Valley Mixed League

Bell State Bank 42.5-20.5, Coors Light 39.5-23.5, Haggie's 36.5-26.5, Wild Rice 35-28, Absolute Service 34.5-28.5, Sidestreet 31-32, Dempsey's 29.5-33.5, Labby's 28-35, Empire Liquor 27.5-35.5, SOS Business Solutions 27.5-35.5, Harwood Legion 26-37, JC's Corral 21.5-41.5.

Red River Valley League

Chub's Pub 15-12, Sons of Norway 14.5-12.5, Ringer Dogs 14-13, United Savings CU 13.5-13.5, Old School 13-14, First International Bank & Trust 11-16.

Bowling

6

League results

The Bowler

Fargo

Senior men high series: Arne Breikjern 604, Bill Widnes 582, Wes Dunford 480.

Senior men high game: Bill Widnes 213, Arne Breikjern 211, Wes Dunford 178, Norm Bertsch 177, John Davis 156.

Senior women high game: Romelle Toussaint 137.

Basketball

6

Camps

July

6-8-Tioga, N.D.: Woodside-Moormann Live Your Dreams Basketball Camp. Boys, girls grade school-high school. Tioga High School. Check website for age groups, details. www.woodside-moormanncamps.com. Email: woodside-moormanncamps@gmail.com.

10-12-Moorhead: Minnesota State Moorhead women's basketball individual camps. For girls entering Grades 4-6. For more information contact Karla Nelson, 218-477-2421, or Allison Swenson, 218-477-2888, allison.swenson@mnstate.edu. Register online at www.msumdragons.com/camps

10-12-Moorhead: Minnesota State Moorhead women's basketball individual camps. For girls entering Grades 7-8. For more information contact Karla Nelson, 218-477-2421, or Allison Swenson, 218-477-2888, allison.swenson@mnstate.edu. Register online at www.msumdragons.com/camps.

13-14-Moorhead: Minnesota State Moorhead women's basketball team camp. Varsity and junior varsity divisions. For more information contact Karla Nelson, 218-477-2421, or Allison Swenson, 218-477-2888, allison.swenson@mnstate.edu.

18-20-Bismarck: Woodside-Moormann Live Your Dreams Basketball Camp. Boys, girls grade school-high school. Century High School. Check website for age groups, details. www.woodside-moormanncamps.com. Email: woodside-moormanncamps@gmail.com.

18-20-Fargo: North Dakota State Junior Bison Camp, girls grades K-5. www.ndsuwomensbasketballcamps.com or Emily Mehr at Emily.Mehr@ndsu.edu.

28-29-Moorhead: Minnesota State Moorhead junior Dragons camp. For girls entering Grade K-3. For more information contact Karla Nelson, 218-477-2421, or Allison Swenson, 218-477-2888, allison.swenson@mnstate.edu. Register online at www.msumdragons.com/camps.

Volleyball

6

Camps

July

6-8--Fargo: Bison Volleyball High Performance camp. www.gobison.com or tyler.golsteyn@ndsu.edu

8-9--Fargo: Bison Volleyball Full Team Camp. www.gobison.com or tyler.golsteyn@ndsu.edu

9--Fargo: Bison Volleyball 1-Day Team Camp. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. www.gobison.com or tyler.golsteyn@ndsu.edu

10-12--Fargo: Bison Volleyball Youth Camp I, Grades 7 and younger, 8:30-11:30 a.m. www.gobison.com or tyler.golsteyn@ndsu.edu

10-12--Fargo: Bison Volleyball Positional Day Camp II. Grades 6-entering college. Various sessions noon-6 p.m.

Softball

6

Tournaments

July

14--Wahpeton, N.D.: Summer Classic Men's Slowpitch Tournament. Open to eight Rec 3 and 4 teams. Three-game guarantee. $125 entry fee. Entry deadline May 30. Registration form can be found at www.wahpetonpark.com

Football

6

Camps

July

12-13--Valley City, N.D.: Valley City State line of scrimmage camp for high school linemen entering grades 9-12. $115 for overnight campers. $95 for day campers. Contact Gregg Horner at gregg.horner@vcsu.edu or (701) 845-7423.

Soccer

6

Camps

July

31-Aug. 4--Moorhead: Minnesota State Moorhead premier youth camp for children ages 5-12. $100 (can save $20 if register by June 1). Contact Christie Chappel at Christie.chappel@mnstate.edu

August

5--Moorhead: Minnesota State Moorhead elite overnight camp. $150 for overnight residents ($125 if registered by June 1) and $100 for commuters ($75 if registered by June 1). Contact Christie Chappel at Christie.chappel@mnstate.edu.

Bicycling

6

Races/rides

August

19--Itasca State Park, Minn.: 2017 Tour de Pines, 25, 50, 60 70 mile options. www.tourdepines.org.

September

9--Fargo: FM Rotary Ride. Variety of longer distances. Lindenwood Park. www.fmrotaryride.com.

