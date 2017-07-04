"We've got to try something," RedHawks manager Doug Simunic said. "We couldn't stand pat. We have to get moving in the right direction."

Nearing the midway point of the American Association baseball season, the RedHawks ranked ninth in the league in runs scored, averaging around four runs per game. Through 44 games, F-M was batting .233 as a team to rank 10th in the league in that category.

"We've got to shake ourselves into doing it," Simunic added. "It wasn't happening. I'm trying different things and hoping that something transpires."

The RedHawks signed De La Cruz on Monday, after his release from the Seattle Mariners organization. De La Cruz was playing with the Arkansas Travelers in the Class Double-A Texas League. He batted .238 with three doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs in 32 games.

The left-handed swinging De La Cruz was with the RedHawks throughout the preseason before being picked up by the Mariners organization right before opening day in the American Association.

"It's paramount. It's big," Simunic said of adding De La Cruz. "It's what we had going on at the start of the year. ... We need everyone else around him to get going. He brings some enthusiasm."

De La Cruz had a big season for the RedHawks last summer, batting .316 with 32 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBIs in 99 games. He batted third in the lineup on Monday in his return game to F-M. De La Cruz went 2-for-4 in a 5-3 loss at Gary SouthShore.

"It was a vacant spot. At least he's a third hitter," Simunic said. "He understands it. Hopefully, he can turn the light on for us."

The RedHawks acquired Adams from the Lincoln Saltdogs in exchange for left-handed starter Cesilio Pimentel. In 39 games with the Saltdogs, Adams batted .243 with eight doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 23 RBIs. Adams batted sixth and played first base in his F-M debut on Monday night in Gary. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

"He's got power," Simunic said of Adams. "He's a good athlete. He can play a number of positions. He runs good. We're hoping he can hit some of those home runs."

The RedHawks complete a three-game series at Gary on Wednesday, July 5. They start a three-game home series against the St. Paul Saints on Thursday, July 6, at Newman Outdoor Field.