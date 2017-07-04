Prendergast helps lead RedHawks to shutout victory at Gary SouthShore
GARY, Ind. — K.D. Kang and Devan Ahart each hit a home run to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 7-0 victory against Gary SouthShore in American Association baseball Tuesday, July 4, at U.S.Steel Yard.
Kang and Ahart each scored two runs for the RedHawks. Designated hitter Chris Grayson added three RBIs and a run, while Yhoxian Medina and Charlie Valerio scored one run each.
Right-handed starter Zach Prendergast earned the win, allowing three hits in 7⅔ innings. He struck out five batters and walked three.