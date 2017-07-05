Fargo's Haug nominated into North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame
FARGO—Fargo resident Paul Haug is one of four people who have been nominated to the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame.
Haug has been a key member of the Fargo-Moorhead Muskies Inc., National Muskies Inc., North Dakota Sportfishing Congress, the F-M Walleyes Unlimited and Friends of Lake Sakakawea.
Haug was inducted into the Muskies Inc. Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the 2006 award of appreciation from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for his years of service to North Dakota fishermen.