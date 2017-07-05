Wild re-sign D Palmquist

Palmquist totaled 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild in 2016-17, leading team defensemen in games played, ranking second in assists and third in scoring.

The 6-foot, 187-pound native of St. Paul, Minn., owns 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) and 50 penalty minutes in 149 games during parts of three seasons with Iowa (2014-17).

Palmquist totaled 96 points (25 goals, 71 assists) in 160 games during four seasons (2011-15) with the Minnesota State Mavericks, never missing a game during his collegiate career to set a school record for consecutive games played. He originally signed with Minnesota as a free agent on March 30, 2015.