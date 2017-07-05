Wilson was arrested in the parking lot of Toyota Stadium during FC Dallas’ Major League Soccer match and subsequent fireworks display at 8:10 p.m., according to Frisco police spokesman Ryan Chandler. The suburb is also home to the Cowboys’ practice facility.

Wilson, 24, was taken to the Frisco jail and posted $20,000 bond ($10,000 for each charge) on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, Chandler said.

Frisco police are still investigating and releasing no more information in the incident, Chandler said.

Wilson went to the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he had seven tackles in 16 games. Last season, he had 23 solo tackles and seven assisted tackles across 16 games, including five starts.

With Minnesota, Wilson had 197 tackles combined in his junior and senior seasons in 2013 and 2014. The Gloster, Miss., native transferred from Jones Community College and is the cousin of former Gophers record-setting running back David Cobb.