"Obviously, it's a special event," Moorhead head coach Jon Ammerman said. "It shows that we're relevant. It's a showcase of Minnesota hockey, so we're excited to be a part of it. We'll have a good team coming back, Centennial will be good, it's something that's nationally televised. It's a cool event, but it's a game too."

In cooperation with the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North, Hockey Day Minnesota is a day in Minnesota in which at least two high school games are featured, along with a University of Minnesota men's hockey game and a Wild game. The other high school game for this year's Hockey Day Minnesota will be St. Cloud against St. Cloud Cathedral. Moorhead will play Centennial at 4:30 p.m. and St. Cloud will play St. Cloud Cathedral at 10 a.m.

Moorhead captain Cole O'Connell remembers watching Eden Prairie and Stillwater play on T.V. last year for Hockey Day Minnesota.

"It looked really fun for all those players," O'Connell said. "They looked like they were having a great time."

O'Connell and alternate captains Carter Randklev and Ethan Frisch were the only Spuds to know Moorhead would be playing in Hockey Day Minnesota before the announcement on Wednesday, July 5.

The Spuds have not been part of Hockey Day Minnesota since Moorhead hosted it in 2011. The Spuds played Hill-Murray and Wayzata played Roseau in 2011 at an outdoor sheet of ice on the south side of the Moorhead Youth Hockey Arena. Moorhead is coming off a 24-4-3 season, in which the Spuds lost 6-3 to Grand Rapids in the Class 2A state championship game.

"It's really exciting," O'Connell said. "Everyone watches Hockey Day. It's all about Minnesota hockey and how we play the game, so it's going to be a great experience.

"We were all very excited. We wanted to play in Hockey Day ever since we saw it. It's going to be really good for our fans because we had a lot of them last year and they came to the state tournament with us. It's going to be good for the whole community."