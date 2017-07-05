Gary SouthShore scores early to claim home victory against the RedHawks
GARY, Ind. — Two runs scored early in the game lifted Gary SouthShore to a 2-0 American Association baseball win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Wednesday, July 5, at U.S. Steel Yard.
Reggie Wilson hit a triple in the first inning for Gary, and Randie Santiesteban batted him in with an infield single. In the second inning, Kris Goodman hit a double for Gary and scored after a John Holland single.
The RedHawks (23-23) totaled five hits from three different batters.