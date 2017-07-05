Search
    Post 2 uses four-run seventh to grab comeback victory over West Fargo

    By Colton Pool Today at 10:38 p.m.
    Fargo Post 2's Jonas Sanders is tagged out at home plate by West Fargo catcher Jacob Johnson in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum1 / 5
    West Fargo's Denver Blinn snares a line drive and flips it to first base for an out against Fargo Post 2 Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum2 / 5
    Fargo Post 2's Luke Sandy is hit in the shoulder by the ball while stealing second base against West Fargo's Denver Blinn Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum3 / 5
    Fargo Post 2's Taylor Parrett pitches against West Fargo Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum4 / 5
    West Fargo's Tanner Zepeda snags a foul ball against Fargo Post 2 Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum5 / 5

    FARGO—Fargo Post 2 didn't need much offense to hang with West Fargo. Post 2 made the most of its nine innings with timely hitting down the stretch to defeat the Patriots, who stand atop the American Legion North Dakota AA baseball standings.

    Post 2 was outhit by nine, but still came up with a four-run seventh inning to take a 7-5 nonconference victory over West Fargo on the team's military appreciation night on Wednesday, July 5, at Jack Williams Stadium.

    Post 2 defeated Manitoba 11-6 in a seven-inning game earlier in the day.

    "Those are the games we'll have to win to win a state championship," Post 2 head coach Luke Rustad said. "You're just hoping to find holes (in the defense). It's just nice we were able to bunch some runs together."

    Going into the game, West Fargo had an 8-2 record in North Dakota games after its extra-inning doubleheaders split against Post 2, which was 6-4 in state games. After going down 4-3 to West Fargo, Post 2 came back when Cameron Blazek, with the bases loaded, cranked a two-run double to left field and Matt Pietsch and Rylan Aamold each drove in a run.

    Blazek was timing up the pitches from the on-deck circle and was expected a low and out fastball—which is what he got on the first pitch.

    "You just have to stay competitive, and that's good against a rival team," Blazek said. "It all worked out and I put a good bat on it. It felt great."

    Errors quickly became contagious for both teams. The Patriots struck first when Tyler Fritz scored on error and Denver Blinn drove in a run to give West Fargo a two-run lead in the second inning. Post 2's Cole Birch scored on an error after the inning could've been over as an error interrupted an easy double play one at-bat earlier. Pietsch also drove in a run in the second inning to tie the game in the second.

    The Patriots totaled two more errors by the fourth inning, allowing Pietsch to score and put Post 2 up by a run. But Hunter Ulmer made up for it in the sixth inning when he drove the first pitch he saw to the leftfield fence for a two-run double, lifting West Fargo to a 4-3 lead. West Fargo scored its final run of the game when Tanner Zapeda drove in a run with two outs in the final inning.

    "We didn't make the plays on defense, it's just that simple," West Fargo head coach Chris Coste said. "We have to put that behind us. Our goal is to play the best baseball going into the state tournament."

    West Fargo starter Garrett Levin allowed three runs on one hit to go with two strikeouts and three walks over six innings of work. Post 2 starting pitcher Taylor Parrett went four innings and allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

    "When you play West Fargo and with a crowd like this, what I like to see is our pitchers come in and give us a chance to throw strikes," Rustad said. "All I can ask is the guys to hit the ball and our defense and pitching kept us in the game."

    WF 020 002 001--5 14 5

    P 020 100 40x--7 5 2

    Levin, Beyl (7), Kapaun (8) and Borg, Johnson (6). Parrett, Spiess (5), DeKeyser (8), Blazek (9) and Birch. W--Spiess. L--Beyl.

    Explore related topics:sportsWest Fargo PatriotsAmerican Legion baseballFargo Post 2BaseballJack Williams Stadium
    Colton Pool

    Pool is a reporter for The West Fargo Pioneer covering city sports and community news. He was the sports editor for The Dickinson Press covering Dickinson State athletics, high school athletics and Southwest Speedway. He graduated from North Dakota State with a degree in journalism and a minor in English. You can reach him by phone at 701-451-5715 or tweet him @CPool_80. 

    cpool@forumcomm.com
    (701) 451-5715
