Post 2 was outhit by nine, but still came up with a four-run seventh inning to take a 7-5 nonconference victory over West Fargo on the team's military appreciation night on Wednesday, July 5, at Jack Williams Stadium.

Post 2 defeated Manitoba 11-6 in a seven-inning game earlier in the day.

"Those are the games we'll have to win to win a state championship," Post 2 head coach Luke Rustad said. "You're just hoping to find holes (in the defense). It's just nice we were able to bunch some runs together."

Going into the game, West Fargo had an 8-2 record in North Dakota games after its extra-inning doubleheaders split against Post 2, which was 6-4 in state games. After going down 4-3 to West Fargo, Post 2 came back when Cameron Blazek, with the bases loaded, cranked a two-run double to left field and Matt Pietsch and Rylan Aamold each drove in a run.

Blazek was timing up the pitches from the on-deck circle and was expected a low and out fastball—which is what he got on the first pitch.

"You just have to stay competitive, and that's good against a rival team," Blazek said. "It all worked out and I put a good bat on it. It felt great."

Errors quickly became contagious for both teams. The Patriots struck first when Tyler Fritz scored on error and Denver Blinn drove in a run to give West Fargo a two-run lead in the second inning. Post 2's Cole Birch scored on an error after the inning could've been over as an error interrupted an easy double play one at-bat earlier. Pietsch also drove in a run in the second inning to tie the game in the second.

The Patriots totaled two more errors by the fourth inning, allowing Pietsch to score and put Post 2 up by a run. But Hunter Ulmer made up for it in the sixth inning when he drove the first pitch he saw to the leftfield fence for a two-run double, lifting West Fargo to a 4-3 lead. West Fargo scored its final run of the game when Tanner Zapeda drove in a run with two outs in the final inning.

"We didn't make the plays on defense, it's just that simple," West Fargo head coach Chris Coste said. "We have to put that behind us. Our goal is to play the best baseball going into the state tournament."

West Fargo starter Garrett Levin allowed three runs on one hit to go with two strikeouts and three walks over six innings of work. Post 2 starting pitcher Taylor Parrett went four innings and allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

"When you play West Fargo and with a crowd like this, what I like to see is our pitchers come in and give us a chance to throw strikes," Rustad said. "All I can ask is the guys to hit the ball and our defense and pitching kept us in the game."

WF 020 002 001--5 14 5

P 020 100 40x--7 5 2

Levin, Beyl (7), Kapaun (8) and Borg, Johnson (6). Parrett, Spiess (5), DeKeyser (8), Blazek (9) and Birch. W--Spiess. L--Beyl.